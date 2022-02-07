BTS' V sets the internet ablaze with his impressive video on Instagram

BTS member V has created an interest among fans by uploading a new video on his social media account. The idol has become the talk of the town as followers noticed him playing the trumpet in his latest Instagram video.

Kim Tae-hyung (stage name V) is a highly talented musician. The singer can play several instruments and is always interested in learning more. In the past, Kim has showcased his talents on various occasions and garnered attention for his dedication to music.

BTS' V plays the trumpet like Chet Baker

On January 6, 2022, the K-pop idol took to his official Instagram account to treat fans with a new video. The singer updated fans by uploading a video of himself playing the trumpet.

In the video, V comfortably sat on the arm of his couch and played his gold trumpet. He covered the jazz song Autumn leaves by Chet Baker and Paul Diamond.

Previously, V admitted that he's a massive fan of Chet Baker, a reputed trumpet player. The crooner placed plush toys from the American television series Sesame Street for his audience.

Soon enough, fans took to the Twitterverse to trend the K-pop idol's talented video. They stated that his new skill was impressive and admired him for always learning different instruments. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, V once confessed that he would have been a saxophonist had he not been a part of the group.

Since the beginning, V has shown his liking for classical and jazz music and doesn't shy away from sharing his exclusive playlist with his 30.5 million followers on Instagram. He has learned how to play the violin, saxophone, piano and guitar.

Latest updates on BTS member V

Despite being on their extended vacation period, the K-pop boy group has made ripples across the internet. From creating their Instagram accounts to becoming the only Korean act to achieve 800 million streams on Spotify, they've done it all.

Kim's (V) recent OST, Christmas Tree, gained 1 million streams on Spotify within six weeks of its release in December 2021 and entered Spotify's Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time.

Additionally, the OST ranked #79 on the Billboard Hot 100 within the first week of 2022. The new feat makes Kim the third member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist.

