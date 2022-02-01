BTS’ V hangs out with friend and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin, sends fans into frenzy

BTS' V and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin garnered everyone's attention and have been the talk of the town. Recently, K-pop idol V (Kim Tae-hyung) took to his Instagram account to post snippets of his fun session with soloist and award-winning singer Park Hyo-shin.

Park Hyo-shin is a South Korean ballad singer and musical theater actor known for his emotional and dramatic vocals. He is one of the most famous singers in South Korea and has won innumerable awards for his songs and performances, including the Mnet Asia Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards.

BTS' V shares fun jamming session video with Park Hyo-shin on social media

On January 31, 2022, K-pop idol V posted snippets on his official Instagram stories with ballad singer Park Hyo-shin. The two singers were seen singing along to a list of songs.

The boys sang along to Matt Maltese's Less and Less. Earlier, V stated that he was a huge fan of Park Hyo-shin and Matt Maltese. He also shared a snippet of himself and Park smiling and giggling.

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk

(Stories 1-4)



just… 220131 V on IG(Stories 1-4)just… 220131 V on IG(Stories 1-4)🐻just… https://t.co/SD3XXiovx9

Within no time, V deleted his stories, but fans were quick to screen-record and save the legendary videos. They were happy to see the two singers enjoying their time together and stated that they both had angelic voices.

Soon enough, ARMY and SOULTREE's, took to social media platforms to upload their saved videos of the two singer-cum-friends, and are hoping for a collaboration between the two musicians.

Camy @M0chiiiTae @taetae_simper @BTStranslation_ @BTS_twt Omg what thats park hyo shin???? I didnt recognize him!! Didnt know they're friends @taetae_simper @BTStranslation_ @BTS_twt Omg what thats park hyo shin???? I didnt recognize him!! Didnt know they're friends

RHN pt @rhn_pt @BTStranslation_ and I don't know to whom is that song but I suspect the person also wants you to be happy friend next to Tae, please give him a big hug from me 🤗 ARMY TAE @BTS_twt dear Tae, it's really good to see you smile again, i missed that smile! there's room for improvement so keep smilingand I don't know to whom is that song but I suspect the person also wants you to be happyfriend next to Tae, please give him a big hug from me 🤗 ARMYTAE @BTStranslation_ @BTS_twt dear Tae, it's really good to see you smile again, i missed that smile! there's room for improvement so keep smiling ☺️ and I don't know to whom is that song but I suspect the person also wants you to be happy 💜 friend next to Tae, please give him a big hug from me 🤗 ARMY💜TAE

Dark clouds @meghanarang15 @BTStranslation_ .. of course BTS has my heart always @BTS_twt God .. why is he so handsome.. my latest crush.. of course BTS has my heart always @BTStranslation_ @BTS_twt God .. why is he so handsome.. my latest crush 😍😍😍😍😍.. of course BTS has my heart always ❤️ https://t.co/yBZyX8mvZx

jinjinjara⁷🐥♥️| Get well soon jimin-ah😭 @yesseven_iamot7 @BTStranslation_ . Tae, his fuffy hair, boxy smile, park hyo shin smiling with him . Mom I fell in love again for the 123026 times @BTS_twt The first one's so cute. Tae, his fuffy hair, boxy smile, park hyo shin smiling with him. Mom I fell in love again for the 123026 times @BTStranslation_ @BTS_twt The first one's so cute❤❤. Tae, his fuffy hair, boxy smile, park hyo shin smiling with him❤😭. Mom I fell in love again for the 123026 times😭

Owing to the fact that V is a fan of Park’s works, he shared the ballad singer’s song Winter on his instagram stories, and stated the following:

"I'm desperate for a new song."

Furthermore, the K-pop idol sang two of Park's songs, Wildflower and Breath, on a Run BTS episode and on season one of In Scoop, respectively. Fans also remembered how V stated in a Weverse interview that he loved singing sessions with older musicians. His vast network of celebrity friends became a buzzing topic as netizens wondered how the two singers met.

Latest news on BTS members V and Suga

Kim's (V) OST, Christmas Tree, gained 1 million streams on Spotify within six weeks of its release and entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time.

Additionally, the soundtrack ranked #79 on the Billboard Hot 100 within the first week of 2022. The achievement makes Kim the third member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist.

On January 31, 2022, K-pop rapper Suga, who goes by his solo artist name Agust D, became the first and only Korean soloist to have 10 hit tracks with more than 50 million streams on Spotify.

Also Read Article Continues below

His new achievement comes after the track Girl of My Dreams became the 10th song to exceed 50 million streams on Spotify. The hit track has now reached 50.4 million streams on the music streaming platform, and the singer has exceeded one million followers on Spotify.

Edited by R. Elahi