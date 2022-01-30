Wooga Squad reunites as BTS' Kim Taehyung visits Choi Woo-shik on the sets of Our Beloved Summer

Being best friends with BTS’ Kim Taehyung pays off in incredible ways, including OSTs and surprise set visits, as Choi Woo-shik found out while filming SBS’ Our Beloved Summer.

The popular idol, who is also known as V, enjoys a close friendship with the actor, along with Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The group of five call themselves the Wooga Squad, and fans can’t get enough of them.

While Kim Taehyung’s original song "Christmas Tree", which he recorded exclusively for Our Beloved Summer, quickly became everyone’s winter favorite, a recent set visit has fans gushing over the duo’s friendship.

BTS' Kim Taehyung visitied Our Beloved Summer's set on his birthday to meet Choi Woo-shik

On January 29, V shared a clip of himself visiting the slice of life show’s set on their final filming day, on his Instagram story. The video was dated December 30, which also happens to be the mega popular idol’s birthday.

In the clip, Taehyung can be seen holding the clapboard to open one of the most heartwarming scenes in Our Beloved Summer. Incidentally, that also happens to be a scene where Kim Dami and Choi Woo-shik share a kiss. The timing of V’s entry left several BTS and V fans. In the background of the short clip, the idol wisely inserted his song, "Christmas Tree".

The clip was reportedly filmed by the scriptwriter of Our Beloved Summer, Lee Na-eun, who reposted a screenshot of Taehyung’s Instagram story with the captions,

“On this day, I accidentally went to the filming set and my life, that dared to capture this honorable scene with my own eyes, is a legend."

Anu 💜 Kim Taehyung ⁷🐯💜 @AnuKimTaehyung [INFO] Taehyung gifted a signed Butter Album by BTS to Lee Naeun Writer of Our Beloved Summer. He wrote a heartfelt message for her:



“Dear Writer-nim, it was so much fun because of your good writing. Next time when you do another wonderful project, I will be sure to watch it” [INFO] Taehyung gifted a signed Butter Album by BTS to Lee Naeun Writer of Our Beloved Summer. He wrote a heartfelt message for her: “Dear Writer-nim, it was so much fun because of your good writing. Next time when you do another wonderful project, I will be sure to watch it” https://t.co/vi9jIC3W6I

Ever the charmer, Kim Taehyung also left Lee Nae-un a heartfelt message, along with a signed copy of BTS’ album, Butter. The message, as shared by the writer, said,

"Dear Writer-nim, it was so much fun because of your good writing. Next time when you do another wonderful project, I will be sure to watch it.”

Fans of Wooga Squad had a field day, with memes and jokes flooding social media platforms. Many were also touched to see Choi Woo-shik and V supporting each other, despite their busy schedules.

Ali @Hatdawg_21 Taehyung with Ung and Yeonsu in OBS shooting. singing ost, going to visit them, supportive baby for wooga squad hyung. Taehyung with Ung and Yeonsu in OBS shooting. singing ost, going to visit them, supportive baby for wooga squad hyung.🎬 https://t.co/Wg2YeUtrFY

◡̈ @taebokkiii

Taehyung is included in Behind-the-scenes of Our Beloved Summer but only his back was seen Taehyung is included in Behind-the-scenes of Our Beloved Summer but only his back was seen 😆https://t.co/8KP8TlYNfv

randall boggs @2seokdlfs TAEHYUNG SAW PEOPLE KISS HE KNOWS WHAT THE ACT OF KISSING IS TAEHYUNG SAW PEOPLE KISS HE KNOWS WHAT THE ACT OF KISSING IS

krabby patty (made with love) @2seokfurry the tweets like "omg taehyung knows people kiss" like we haven't seen him make out with each of the members on camera at least once the tweets like "omg taehyung knows people kiss" like we haven't seen him make out with each of the members on camera at least once

Incidentally, Choi Woo-shik is not the only member of the Wooga Squad for whom Taegyung has written and recorded an OST. He also sang "Sweet Night" for Itaewon Class, which starred Park Seo-jun.

GIO⁷ @komipopper tae is such a supportive friend 🙁 he went to itaewon class' set and now he was on our beloved summer's set too !! tae is such a supportive friend 🙁 he went to itaewon class' set and now he was on our beloved summer's set too !! https://t.co/fQT7zvBooG

Our Beloved Summer aired its last episode on January 25. The romance drama, which was the second time Kim Dami and Choi Woo-shik collaborated, was a big hit, winning the hearts of fans both Korean and across the globe.

