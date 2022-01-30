Wooga Squad reunites as BTS' Kim Taehyung visits Choi Woo-shik on the sets of Our Beloved Summer

Being best friends with BTS’ Kim Taehyung pays off in incredible ways, including OSTs and surprise set visits, as Choi Woo-shik found out while filming SBS’ Our Beloved Summer.
The popular idol, who is also known as V, enjoys a close friendship with the actor, along with Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The group of five call themselves the Wooga Squad, and fans can’t get enough of them.
While Kim Taehyung’s original song "Christmas Tree", which he recorded exclusively for Our Beloved Summer, quickly became everyone’s winter favorite, a recent set visit has fans gushing over the duo’s friendship.
BTS' Kim Taehyung visitied Our Beloved Summer's set on his birthday to meet Choi Woo-shik
On January 29, V shared a clip of himself visiting the slice of life show’s set on their final filming day, on his Instagram story. The video was dated December 30, which also happens to be the mega popular idol’s birthday.
In the clip, Taehyung can be seen holding the clapboard to open one of the most heartwarming scenes in Our Beloved Summer. Incidentally, that also happens to be a scene where Kim Dami and Choi Woo-shik share a kiss. The timing of V’s entry left several BTS and V fans. In the background of the short clip, the idol wisely inserted his song, "Christmas Tree".
The clip was reportedly filmed by the scriptwriter of Our Beloved Summer, Lee Na-eun, who reposted a screenshot of Taehyung’s Instagram story with the captions,
“On this day, I accidentally went to the filming set and my life, that dared to capture this honorable scene with my own eyes, is a legend."
Ever the charmer, Kim Taehyung also left Lee Nae-un a heartfelt message, along with a signed copy of BTS’ album, Butter. The message, as shared by the writer, said,
"Dear Writer-nim, it was so much fun because of your good writing. Next time when you do another wonderful project, I will be sure to watch it.”
Fans of Wooga Squad had a field day, with memes and jokes flooding social media platforms. Many were also touched to see Choi Woo-shik and V supporting each other, despite their busy schedules.
Incidentally, Choi Woo-shik is not the only member of the Wooga Squad for whom Taegyung has written and recorded an OST. He also sang "Sweet Night" for Itaewon Class, which starred Park Seo-jun.
Our Beloved Summer aired its last episode on January 25. The romance drama, which was the second time Kim Dami and Choi Woo-shik collaborated, was a big hit, winning the hearts of fans both Korean and across the globe.