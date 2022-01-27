Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-shik expresses gratitude to BTS' V for singing the show's theme song

SBS' K-drama Our Beloved Summer came to an end on January 25, 2022, achieving high ratings in South Korea. The cast's acting and sentimental plot, as well as the OST sung by BTS' V, received staggering praise.

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik expressed his gratitude to BTS' Kim Tae-hyung (V) for participating and singing the series' original soundtrack in his recent interview.

Our Beloved Summer's OST: Christmas Tree by BTS' V

With the K-drama coming to an end on January 25, 2022, the actors of the series take back memories created while filming and look towards the future.

In a recent interview with Donga.com, actor Choi Woo-shik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to BTS' V for participating and singing in Our Beloved Summer's OST Christmas Tree. The actor said the following in his interview:

"I was grateful that my friend said he would do a really good song for us."

He further stated that Nam Hye-seung (music director) and Kim Tae-hyung (BTS' V) were onboard in creating the OST together and managed it pretty well. Nam Hye-seung has worked on renowned soundtracks for dramas like Goblin, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and Crash Landing on You.

"The music director wanted it as well and I also wanted it and Tae-hyung wanted it too, so I didn’t have to coordinate it. It was a picture we all wanted. I think that’s why a good result came out."

Choi Woo-shik complimented Kim Taehyung for singing majestically and thanked him for creating a memory that he will treasure forever.

"The song was so good. It was like a savory flavoring that helped to enhance our acting delivery. It seems more meaningful that I had done this project with my friend, a piece of work that will stay with me for a lifetime."

Kim Tae-hyung and Choi Woo-shik were introduced to each other by Park Seo-joon, who Kim co-starred with in Hwarang. The popular trio are currently part of the elite Wooga Squad. Over the years their bond has deepened and they have showcased this strong friendship on social media.

Our Beloved Summer: The Movie

The series has amassed high ratings and reviews by netizens around the world. Thanks to its popularity, the series will be produced as a film titled Our Beloved Summer: The Movie. The soon-to-be released movie will air on January 27, 2022 on SBS at 9:00 pm KST.

Meanwhile, the series OST Christmas Tree sung by BTS' V was released on December 24, 2021, marking the singer’s third K-drama soundtrack release. Kim Tae-hyung (V) subsequently made his debut solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with Christmas Tree ranking number 79 within the first week of 2022. The achievement makes Kim the third member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist.

Edited by Danyal Arabi