×
Create
Notifications

Is Taehyung set to return as an actor? Actors share tweets about V after Permission to Dance Onstage concert

BTS idol Taehyung (Image via Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS idol Taehyung (Image via Big Hit Entertainment)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Feature

BTS idol Taehyung aka V is reportedly the most in-demand celebrity whose appearance on shows is much sought after. His appearance fee was said to be 500 million KRW (445,000 USD).

V's potential as an actor became apparent after his appearance in the period K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He played the role of Hansung, one of the Hwarangs in the show. He was besotted with Park Seo Joon's character in the multi-starrer, which also featured Park Hyung Shik and Shinee's Choi Minho, among others.

Now, there's speculation about the idol returning as an actor because of messages shared by other actors after the Permission to Dance Onstage offline concert. Many directors have tried to cast stars in shows and movies over the years, however, V has been involved mainly in his work as a member of the globally famous band BTS.

Who shared messages for Taehyung after Permission to Dance on Onstage concert?

Lulu Wang took to Instagram to share V's closing comments after the last day of the concert was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She also expressed on her Instagram stories that her haircut was probably a result of the BTS high that she had experienced.

Film Director of the movie 'The Farewell' - Lulu Wang, posted Taehyung’s ending ment for #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA Day 4 on her IG story with the caption "so many feels... purple you". •instagram.com/stories/thumbe…#방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV #V #뷔 #태형 #김태형 https://t.co/kJNGJK1Z5d
Indonesian Actress, Audi Marissa shared a post about Taehyung on her IG story!Post Trans:"Handsome Squid! BTS V Cosplay 'Squid Game' and Become the Spotlight During the 'PTD On Stage' LA Concert Day 3"Audi Marissa's Caption:👤:"If that's the case, I'd rather be sh0t" https://t.co/hU973kiL3A
Netflix Tweeted about Taehyung in Squid Game costume, Retweeted & Liked Taehyung’s pictures was the Best thing to Happen. Now we just wait for Taehyung to be casted in a Netflix Movie/Drama 💜 https://t.co/nqyKT574UC
[IG] Conan Gray instagram story update with Kim Taehyung at the Big Screen🔗 instagram.com/stories/conang…#방탄소년단뷔 #뷔 #BTSV #V #TAEHYUNG https://t.co/PQt4ON4vV1
It is a known fact in the fandom world that @BTS_twt V and @conangray are fanboys of each other. Check out how their AMA interaction is actually the lead up to their much-awaited interaction 🤍 🎵 umusicph.lnk.to/CGTelepathTP https://t.co/TzsKSDqe9n
all signs point to actor taehyung 😳 https://t.co/Ti1ol0iOcI
why all the directors posting about taehyung.. do they know something we don’t

Indonesian actor Audi Marissa also shared a post about V in which she called him a "handsome Squid" for sporting the Squid Game costume.

Netflix's appreciation post for V's Squid Game cosplay at the concert also resulted in the Army's request that he be cast in Squid Game 2, confirmed by director Hwang Donghyuk. Since V has already debuted as an actor, fans want Netflix to convince him to be a part of the cast in the upcoming season.

V has also worked on K-Dramas by creating an original sound track. The most recent track was Sweet Night, which was featured in Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class. Following this, a recent announcement confirmed that the star will be lending his voice to an OST in upcoming show Our Beloved Summer.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The show stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles, and is based on a popular webtoon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी