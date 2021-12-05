Is Taehyung set to return as an actor? Actors share tweets about V after Permission to Dance Onstage concert

BTS idol Taehyung aka V is reportedly the most in-demand celebrity whose appearance on shows is much sought after. His appearance fee was said to be 500 million KRW (445,000 USD).

V's potential as an actor became apparent after his appearance in the period K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He played the role of Hansung, one of the Hwarangs in the show. He was besotted with Park Seo Joon's character in the multi-starrer, which also featured Park Hyung Shik and Shinee's Choi Minho, among others.

Now, there's speculation about the idol returning as an actor because of messages shared by other actors after the Permission to Dance Onstage offline concert. Many directors have tried to cast stars in shows and movies over the years, however, V has been involved mainly in his work as a member of the globally famous band BTS.

Who shared messages for Taehyung after Permission to Dance on Onstage concert?

Lulu Wang took to Instagram to share V's closing comments after the last day of the concert was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She also expressed on her Instagram stories that her haircut was probably a result of the BTS high that she had experienced.

Indonesian Actress, Audi Marissa shared a post about Taehyung on her IG story!



Post Trans:

"Handsome Squid! BTS V Cosplay 'Squid Game' and Become the Spotlight During the 'PTD On Stage' LA Concert Day 3"



Audi Marissa's Caption:

Netflix Tweeted about Taehyung in Squid Game costume, Retweeted & Liked Taehyung's pictures was the Best thing to Happen. Now we just wait for Taehyung to be casted in a Netflix Movie/Drama

UMUSIC Philippines @UMUSICPH



🎵 umusicph.lnk.to/CGTelepathTP It is a known fact in the fandom world that @BTS_twt V and @conangray are fanboys of each other. Check out how their AMA interaction is actually the lead up to their much-awaited interaction 🤍 It is a known fact in the fandom world that @BTS_twt V and @conangray are fanboys of each other. Check out how their AMA interaction is actually the lead up to their much-awaited interaction 🤍 🎵 umusicph.lnk.to/CGTelepathTP https://t.co/TzsKSDqe9n

TAEHYUNG OST SOON @MAlNTOPIC why all the directors posting about taehyung.. do they know something we don’t why all the directors posting about taehyung.. do they know something we don’t

Indonesian actor Audi Marissa also shared a post about V in which she called him a "handsome Squid" for sporting the Squid Game costume.

Netflix's appreciation post for V's Squid Game cosplay at the concert also resulted in the Army's request that he be cast in Squid Game 2, confirmed by director Hwang Donghyuk. Since V has already debuted as an actor, fans want Netflix to convince him to be a part of the cast in the upcoming season.

V has also worked on K-Dramas by creating an original sound track. The most recent track was Sweet Night, which was featured in Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class. Following this, a recent announcement confirmed that the star will be lending his voice to an OST in upcoming show Our Beloved Summer.

The show stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles, and is based on a popular webtoon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee