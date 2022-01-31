BTS' Suga sets new record as the first Korean soloist with 10 songs surpassing 50 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ Suga has been trending on social media platforms for his new achievement. The K-pop idol has become the first and only Korean solo artist to have 10 tracks with more than 50 million streams on the global streaming platform Spotify.

Min Yoon-gi (stage names: Suga and Agust D) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the K-pop group BTS in 2013. Since then, the group has set several smashing records and has taken the K-pop music industry to a whole new level.

BTS' Suga makes K-pop history

On January 31, 2022, BTS rapper Suga, who goes by his solo artist name Agust D, became the first and only Korean soloist to have 10 hit tracks with more than 50 million streams on Spotify.

Suga’s latest achievement comes after the track Girl of My Dreams became the 10th song to exceed 50 million streams on Spotify. The hit track has now reached 50.4 million streams on the music streaming platform.

Girl of My Dreams is a collaboration between the late American rapper JUICE WRLD and Agust D. The song was released as a digital single in December 2021 on the American rapper’s official YouTube Channel. The track is part of JUICE WRLD’s studio album, Fighting Demons.

Furthermore, the K-pop idol became the first to enter within the Top 15 on Apple Music, with Girl of My Dreams ranking #15 on the chart.

The track is also the second collaboration between the two artists, with JUICE WRLD having featured in Suga and RM's 2019 single All Night, which was part of their BTS World: Original Soundtrack.

Along with Girl Of My Dreams, the other songs that fall in the category are:

Eight (feat. & prod. SUGA) by IU

Daechwita

Blueberry Eyes (feat. MAX)

Trivia: Seesaw

Interlude: Shadow

SUGA’s Interlude with Halsey

People by Agust D

First Love by SUGA

So Far Away by Agust D feat. SURAN.

K-pop enthusiasts, especially ARMY, took to social media and created a buzz. They congratulated the idol for achieving the momentous feat and wished him more success in the future.

In related news, Suga surpassed one million followers on Spotify, while his other profile, Agust D, has more than seven million followers. This accomplishment ranks the K-pop idol as the third most followed Korean soloist on the platform.

Latest update on BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung)

On January 30, 2022, Kim Tae-hyung’s (V) OST Christmas Tree officially became the longest-charting Korean soundtrack on Spotify's Global Chart. The achievement marks a new milestone for the singer as a soloist. Charting on its 22nd day, Christmas Tree has surpassed Dream Glow, which previously held the record for 21 days on the chart.

Kim's OST gained 1 million streams on Spotify within six weeks of its release and entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time.

Additionally, the OST ranked #79 on the Billboard Hot 100 within the first week of 2022. The achievement makes Kim the third member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist.

