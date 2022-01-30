BTS V's OST "Christmas Tree" becomes the longest-charting Korean OST surpassing "Dream Glow"

BTS V's OST Christmas Tree is officially the longest-charting Korean soundtrack on Spotify's Global Chart. The achievement marks a new milestone for the singer. Charting on its 22nd day, Christmas Tree has surpassed Dream Glow, which previously held the record for 21 days on the chart.

Additionally, Kim Tae-hyung’s (V) OST ranked #79 on the Billboard Hot 100 within the first week of 2022. The achievement makes Kim the third member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist. It is not only Kim's first solo track but a popular OST for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

BTS V's OST "Christmas Tree" surpasses sub-unit song "Dream Glow"

Kim Tae-hyung’s solo track, Christmas Tree, has garnered tons of attention and love ever since its release in December 2021. The hit track was quick to trend on Spotify, and it was just a matter of time before the idol's sweet melody went viral and became an international sensation.

BTS V's track proved to be a solid hit by surpassing Dream Glow, which is a sub-unit song of BTS members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook featuring Charli XCX, for the soundtrack of the 'BTS World' game.

Kim's OST gained 1 million streams on Spotify within six weeks of its release and has entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time. Furthermore, the OST set a new record as the longest-charting Korean OST (original soundtrack) on the chart.

On Melon, South Korea's largest streaming platform, BTS V's solo track also surpassed 1 million unique listeners, proving that the song received a lot of appreciation and love among musicophiles.

cm⁷ @echoinaforest @charts_k @BTS_twt Oh wow it's doing so well. So happy for Tae @charts_k @BTS_twt Oh wow it's doing so well. So happy for Tae

The K-pop industry has significantly grown, thanks to various artists' creative concepts and mind-blowing talent within the K-pop music scene. Not only BTS, but other groups like NCT Dream, BLACKPINK, Twice, Stray Kids, Monsta X and more have produced evergreen tracks which are replayed by listeners time and again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, BTS members Jin and Jimin have been credited for increasing sales of specific food items and clothing products, which have positively impacted the growth of these respective brands. The members were acknowledged for their strong brand power by various articles and Korean media.

Edited by Danyal Arabi