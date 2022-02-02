BTS’ V posts a VMIN selfie after nearly two years, leaves the fandom in chaos

On February 1, BTS’ V posted a selfie with Jimin - a VMIN selca - and left the entire ARMY fandom in shambles. He uploaded two photos, one with the group and one, a selca (Korean slang word for "selfie camera," meaning "selfie") with Jimin. The ‘95-liners and high school friends are fondly called VMIN, and fans yearn for any public display of affection by them.

ARMYs even counted the exact days when they received the last selca of the duo, which was posted 609 days ago. The selfie left many bewildered, and soon, VMIN started trending on Twitter.

“Feels like a fever dream”: The BTS VMIN selca takes ARMYs by storm

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_



TH: the family (members) I love



TH: the family (members) I love

BTS’ 1995-born members, V and Jimin, chose to post a selfie after nearly one and a half years. V posted photos of the group all suited up at the American Music Awards 2021 and a photo with Jimin, calling them his family. The awards ceremony was imprinted on the fandom’s mind as the group made history, but now it holds another significant importance.

With slicked hair, sharp features looking good under pink lighting, the photo went into the small ‘VMIN selcas Hall of Fame’ fans had created. They also compared it to a fever dream and quickly made multiple memes on it, expressing how the picture held a special place in their hearts.

·ᴗ· @joonstudio vminies are the most patient people ever, the gaps between content???? 2000+ days later and we finally got the most recent jimin joining tae's vlive, then 609 days for the vmin selca vminies are the most patient people ever, the gaps between content???? 2000+ days later and we finally got the most recent jimin joining tae's vlive, then 609 days for the vmin selca😭 https://t.co/hv4KuPRBOK

95z @vminkookgf GOT THE VMIN SELCA GOT THE VMIN SELCA https://t.co/JAVI0xRWxy

hourly jimin @hourlyjmn my vmin selca hall of fame my vmin selca hall of fame https://t.co/gZlEFN6Bc3

raghad⁷ @shyjjmn after 1 year and half of the vmin selca drought it's finally happening after 1 year and half of the vmin selca drought it's finally happening😭 https://t.co/VZN9wHq1QE

The last V and Jimin interaction ARMYs had seen was the duo livestreaming on November 28 last year. The maknae line Vlive was completed once Jungkook joined the duo, leading to fun, chaotic moments. However, fans even noticed that the last time the ‘95-liners held a livestream was in March of 2016.

VMIN's friendship is dear to the ARMY fandom. The reaction was seen when the song Friends, in Map of the Soul:7 album, written for and about V and Jimin’s friendship, received an incredible response. It contained anecdotes from their school times and their promise of staying together. The song was co-written and produced by Jimin.

diane⁷ 🦁 @diansoftforjeon

#95zDay since its vmin day let me bring back this friends live performance because they are so adorable (plus the holding hands 🥺) since its vmin day let me bring back this friends live performance because they are so adorable (plus the holding hands 🥺) #95zDay https://t.co/EkIn8wNoeW

parnika⁷✿ˡᵒᵛᵉˢ ʲᶦᵐᶦⁿᶦᵉ @taeddictedd

fetus vmin in their own world fetus vmin in their own world 😩https://t.co/52FjSjRRPt

hope⁷ @winnttaebear today i offer you a compilation of VMIN hugging today i offer you a compilation of VMIN hugging https://t.co/6ThKRfiBfN

95z @vminkookgf witnessed both the vmin live and vmin selca witnessed both the vmin live and vmin selca https://t.co/soyRFB9buH

With a ton of BTS content released, fans caught moments of the duo being best friends as they supported each other through their time together. From encouraging V to busk in a foreign country, to Jimin hugging V under a sky full of stars that made him tear up, fans shared multiple memories while celebrating the selfie.

vmin 271121 @gowildvmin



(vmin)



I will always be with you, for better, for worse [bon voyage season 3 ; ep 6](vmin)I will always be with you, for better, for worse [bon voyage season 3 ; ep 6](vmin)I will always be with you, for better, for worse😭💜 https://t.co/JrTD2xqpQ8

🍓⁷ @taepesss since friends is a subunit of vmin, just wanna bring back the day jimin sang "i want to live with my lovely Taehyung for the rest of my life" :(

since friends is a subunit of vmin, just wanna bring back the day jimin sang "i want to live with my lovely Taehyung for the rest of my life" :(https://t.co/e6vhZpz7lt

Meanwhile, Jimin was recently reported to have tested positive for COVID and undergone a successful appendectomy. Three members before Jimin - RM, SUGA, and Jin - also contracted the virus and recovered successfully in a fortnight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul