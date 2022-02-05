BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with a new jaw-dropping dance video

BTS member Jungkook uploaded a new dance video to his Instagram account and surprised fans with fresh content. The K-pop idol was seen practicing a trending choreography in a practice room with bright white lights. Soon enough, fans blew up the internet by reposting and tweeting many videos and pictures of the idol’s latest dance video.

BTS is on an extended vacation period, which commenced after their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance on the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The septet created a buzz among fans by creating individual social media accounts. With this, the boys keep their fans updated about their whereabouts.

BTS Jungkook's dance moves are smooth like butter

On February 5, 2022, Jungkook updated his Instagram feed by uploading an impressive, freestyle choreography dance video. In his snippet, Jungkook showcased powerful choreography and danced to the beats of Bare Wit Me by Teyana Taylor. The choreography was created by Street Dance Girls Fighter dancer Jo Nain, to whom he gave credits in his caption.

The K-pop idol dressed himself in a comfortable and casual outfit. He wore an oversized solid white t-shirt, a plain black hoodie, and trackpants. He topped off his look with a pair of trendy Nike casual shoes and a classic hip-hop hat. Towards the end, Jungkook slowed down and walked up to the camera to end the video. He gave fans a sweet treat as he swiftly moved across the dance floor.

Upon seeing Jungkook’s Instagram update, fans began trending his name and video on various social media platforms. They reposted and retweeted his choreography video and stated that it was great to see him after such a long time.

Last month, Jungkook shook the internet with his 2022 New Year's post on Instagram as it gained one million likes within two minutes. He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes.

In related news, the artist set another historical record as his hashtag #Jungkook crossed over 100 billion views on TikTok. Despite not having an individual account on the video-focused platform, his hashtag is the first and only hashtag of an individual to reach this tremendous feat in TikTok history.

Updates on Jeon Jung-kook

On January 31, 2022, HYBE Label released the official teaser of Stay Alive, which is produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook, for BTS's webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKO. The label released the first verse of the original soundtrack on February 5, 2022.

The first verse can be streamed through Webtoon’s official website. K-pop fans can listen to it on webtoon’s comic version of the series in episode 4 which is available online. Whereas, the full version of the OST will be released shortly.

