HYBE reveals the official teaser for 'Stay Alive' produced by BTS Suga and Jungkook for the webtoon '7Fates: CHAKO'

HYBE Label has dropped the official teaser of 'Stay Alive,' produced by BTS Suga and Jungkook, for the group's webtoon series 7Fates: CHAKO. The announcement of the soulful track was first made on January 5, 2022.

In true ARMY fashion, fans of the K-pop group have taken to social media to express their excitement. They are also waiting for the full track to drop, which will be released in the coming days.

HYBE releases BTS webtoon series' official soundtrack teaser

On January 30, 2022, the HYBE Label released the official soundtrack teaser, 'Stay Alive,' for BTS' much-anticipated webtoon series, 7Fates: CHAKO. The label took to its official Twitter handle (@7Fate: CHAKO by HYBE) and uploaded a teaser video of the webtoon series' soundtrack.

Stay Alive, produced by BTS Suga and crooned by Jungkook, hit the top trends on social media. The snippet is 17 seconds long and shows the animated versions of both the idols standing on a rooftop, admiring the futuristic world they live in. It's the duo's first-ever OST, and the soulful song is already the talk of the town.

The snippet contains a melodious tune of an electric guitar with subtle beats. Towards the end of the video, viewers can hear the following lyrics sung by Jungkook:

"Please, you stay alive."

Upon its release, K-pop enthusiasts, especially ARMY, took to the Twitterverse to express their excitement and anticipation for the full soundtrack to drop on streaming platforms. They stated that Suga's polished production and Jungkook's beautiful voice had done justice to the soundtrack.

love⁷ ֶָ֢ ◡̈ @taellectual1 @7Fates_CHAKHO THE WORLD IS NOT YET READY TO THIS MASTERPIECE, BUT WE CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR AND BE BLESSED BY IT AT THE SAME TIME. ‘7fates official soundtrack produced by suga & vocals by jungkook of @BTS_twt is so near! ♥︎ STAY ALIVE AND YOONKOOK IS COMING 🤍 KEEP SPREADING #7FatesOSTGoals ! + @7Fates_CHAKHO THE WORLD IS NOT YET READY TO THIS MASTERPIECE, BUT WE CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR AND BE BLESSED BY IT AT THE SAME TIME. ‘7fates official soundtrack produced by suga & vocals by jungkook of @BTS_twt is so near! ♥︎ STAY ALIVE AND YOONKOOK IS COMING 🤍 KEEP SPREADING #7FatesOSTGoals! +

Mkookie⁷ ♡ @Junguggie_0901

This would be so beautiful Can't wait for the OST to drop

@7Fates_CHAKHO Jungkook beautiful voiceThis would be so beautifulCan't wait for the OST to drop @7Fates_CHAKHO Jungkook beautiful voice 😭😭This would be so beautiful 😭 Can't wait for the OST to drop https://t.co/aFe7evY05P

♡Strawberrytae♡ @larin_rivas I'm in heaven @7Fates_CHAKHO Oh my god his voice 🤧I'm in heaven @7Fates_CHAKHO Oh my god his voice 🤧😭I'm in heaven https://t.co/1LcG7AmTrI

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk @7Fates_CHAKHO two music prodigies on one track i cant believe it @7Fates_CHAKHO two music prodigies on one track i cant believe it

ً @archiveforJK @7Fates_CHAKHO oh my god. the emotion in jungkooks voice …. i just got chills this is so beautiful @7Fates_CHAKHO oh my god. the emotion in jungkooks voice …. i just got chills this is so beautiful 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

.·͙☽ @taeteland @7Fates_CHAKHO OH MY GOD OH MY GOD HSJWDHUWHDUD I GOT GOOSEBUMPS WTF @7Fates_CHAKHO OH MY GOD OH MY GOD HSJWDHUWHDUD I GOT GOOSEBUMPS WTF

The official soundtrack of 7Fates: CHAKO will be released on February 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, and for Korean citizens, on January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM KST.

Furthermore, the webtoon series, which is inspired by BTS, will have an OST album produced by the group itself. Naver Webtoon also announced a giveaway to win several prizes, including the OST album to a total of 300 winners. The giveaway began on January 15 and will end on February 5, 2022.

The winners will be announced on February 9, 2022. While this version of the giveaway is limited to South Korean citizens, the company plans to host similar giveaways in other countries.

7Fates: CHAKO updates

7Fates: CHAKHO is an action-packed, riveting story of seven boys who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters (beom). It is an urban fantasy narrative inspired by a community of tiger hunters in the Joseon Dynasty called Chakhogapsa. The webtoon is set in an ultramodern city where the characters overcome hardships and grow together.

The web novel of the series is now available on Wattpad. Webtoon has also released a coruscating comic version of the series with episodes one, two, and three. The comic version can be viewed on Webtoon's official site.

