HYBE accused of cultural appropriation by indigenous BTS fans while promoting Jungkook's Artist-Made Collection 

The MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP is part of Jungkook's Artist-Made Collection (Image via Twitter/HYBE_MERCH and Instagram/bighit.entertainment)
Tuba Waqar
Modified Jan 22, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Feature

BTS Jungkook’s Artist-Made Collection may be sending waves amongst ARMYs but HYBE’s promotional tactics are being accused of cultural appropriation by indigenous people around the world.

The Golden Maknae was the final BTS member to launch his own collection. He released the ARMYST ZIP-UP HOODY and the MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP.

ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - Jung Kook ver.💕ARMYST ZIP-UP HOODYBY Jung Kook#BY_BTS #BY_JungKook https://t.co/qjBYxZbTu6
ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - Jung Kook ver.🌌MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMPBY Jung Kook#BY_BTS #BY_JungKook https://t.co/yBppQQgNdf

The lamp is evidently inspired by the BTS song of the same name, and is reportedly voiced by the idol himself. While fans can’t stop raving about the unique products, the video and photographs used by HYBE to promote the item are receiving immense backlash.

JUNGKOOK’S MOOD LAMP BLUETOOTH VOICE IS VOICED BY HIMSELF IM ACTUALLY CRYING

Indigneous BTS fans across the globe are upset at HYBE's use of teepees to promote Jungkook's MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP

In the promotional images and videos for Jungkook's lamp, HYBE has made use of what appears to be an indoor tent. The ceiling of the tent is draped with the MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMP to give the effect of “camping out under the stars.”

ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Mood Film - Jung Kook ver.🌌MIKROKOSMOS MOOD LAMPBY Jung Kook#BY_BTS #BY_JungKook https://t.co/04sXwT9yRB

While the film and photos may have had innocuous intentions, several indigenous ARMY members pointed out that the tent is not a regular tent, but a teepee. Regular tents may have a domed or a conical roof, but teepees have characteristic smoke flaps at the top of the structure. These smoke flaps are clearly visible in the images and video from Jungkook’s product.

When I first saw the tipi/teepee, I was in disbelief…since I’m new army it was shocking. We can do better so we don’t cultural appropriate native indigenous people. Look at thread for the work that is being done to push to @HYBE_MERCH @HYBEOFFICIALtwt so change can happen! twitter.com/beadsts/status…
@HYBE_MERCH Um- why are you using Tipis for aesthetic purposes? could you please listen to the upset indigenous ARMY and learn about why this isn’t okay?
@HYBE_MERCH @HYBE_MERCH @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @weverseshop @BIGHIT_MUSIC stop using teepees and things from other indigenous cultures as props. tipis are not tents and they're not decoration. stop ignoring native american fans and stop culturally appropriating.HYBE CHECK YOUR EMAILS

Teepees were originally used by indigenous people in the Great Plains and Canadian Prairies of North America, notably the seven sub-tribes of the Sioux, among the Iowa people, the Otoe and Pawnee, and among the Blackfeet, Crow, Assiniboines, Arapaho, and Plains Cree.

While teepees are no longer used for daily living, they are considered sacred, and used for ceremonial purposes. HYBE's usage of a teepee for trivial promotional reasons has thus not gone down well among many fans, regardless of their love for Jungkook.

@jimin4chairman It's not the first time they do something like that and i think it won't be the last. They did it with African American culture as well. They think it's cool and hip, but that's where the mistake is. They don't search to know the meaning.

Many indigenous ARMY members quote-tweeted HYBE merch’s original post, calling out the company for cultural appropriation:

plz hybe u know u can make things look cute and aesthetic without doing ca. why do u need the tipi to show off how beautiful the lamp is 😕 my culture is not for you to use to try and sell things twitter.com/hybe_merch/sta…
This lamp is really beautiful, so I wish Hybe hadn't chosen to appropriate Indigenous culture in their advertisement photo twitter.com/HYBE_MERCH/sta…
I love BTS.. but all I’m saying is they knocked our tipi’s down at Standing Rock and set them a-flame while we were forced to watch.. twitter.com/hybe_merch/sta…

Given how indigenous culture and traditions and often sidelined and reduced to mere accessories, HYBE’s inappropriate usage has hit a raw nerve, especially considering how far reaching the BTS fan base is. The fact that only a few people noticed that the tent was a teepee and not a regular tent is yet another reason why indigenous items should not be used devoid of the cultural and social baggage behind them.

for anyone who is interested though.👇🏼 here is a thread about CA of Indigenous cultures.twitter.com/BeadsTS/status…

Despite the deserved outrage, however, a certain section of non-indigenous BTS fans have come out in support of the organization. Many defended the usage of a teepee for Jungkook’s product since it is “common in Korea” and that a teepee is just a tent. This is exactly what indigenous fans (who claim that a teepee is a sacred site) are arguing against.

@HYBE_MERCH Okay I’ve seen all the negative comments…. I honestly don’t see those on other companies, tv ads or commercials using teepes as dog tents, party tents for children or even just for children in common. Instead of bashing Hybe or the guys saying the things like “once again taking
@jimin4chairman people are ridiculous, and are offended by everything. It's a tent, just a simple tent. God, in my country we also use TIPIs and we don't act offended. On the contrary, they're more proud that they use it.😒😒

Incidentally, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho made use of a similar teepee in his film Parasite, to highlight how ignorant the privileged upper class is. HYBE appears to have missed that lesson from the critically acclaimed film.

Meanwhile, neither BTS' Jungkook nor HYBE have addressed the issue as of now. Several BTS fans hope that BTS' agency will take the criticism constructively and stop engaging in cultural appropriation.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Given the systematic silencing of indigenous voices across the globe- in America, in Canada, in Australia - one must not only listen to what they have to say, but also amplify their culture, rather than disrespect and trivialize them.

comments icon

