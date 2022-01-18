The BTS effect: Jungkook helps sell out “Children Of The Discordance” merchandise

BTS’ Jungkook is back in the limelight. The “Sold Out King” flexed his brand power and impact once again as he helped raise sales for a shirt worn by him from “Children Of The Discordance”. The idol wore the apparel in the videos of BTS’ artist-made collections.

From his debut to the present, Jungkook has tried various fashion trends. The idol keeps upgrading his closet, leaving fans awe-struck with his chic style. The singer knows how to pull off every possible look, from simple to extravagant clothing. He has worn it all.

BTS' golden maknae is a true fashion icon

In Suga's artist-made collection video, Jungkook entered wearing a printed shirt and trousers. He later sat with a guitar and started strumming to promote Suga's collection.

The group's maknae wore a 'cotton bandana shirt' from 'Children Of The Discordance'. The shirt had beautiful white designs with a background of various colours. He paired it with 'paisley drawstring trousers' from the same brand. Moreover, the trousers have a similar geometric print to the shirt.

Children of the Discordance is an emerging label from Tokyo. The brand pulls from various subcultures and Shikama's (the designer) personal archive of collectables.

The clothing brand and Japanese retailer 'Three One' both thanked Jungkook on their Instagram stories after the shirt sold out.

Last year, the group’s forever sunshine J-Hope wore a bucket hat from ‘Children Of The Discordance’ with the same white geometric design.

In 2021, BTS' Jungkook drank 'Kombucha' during his VLive interaction with fans. He displayed a plastic bottle filled with a yellow coloured drink. Many of his fans rushed to order the brand's Kombucha. Later, the tea brand 'TEAZEN' thanked him for helping them sell out a month's supply of Kombucha.

This BTS marketing effect has helped several small-scale businesses over time. Jungkook continues to be the "Brand King' with this recent incident. Some of these brands have also been awarded 'Brand Of The Year" because of Jungkook's positive brand impact.

A webtoon series and artist-made collections

Despite being on a well-deserved vacation, the K-pop group has had a busy month. The group collaborated with Webtoon to release a webtoon series called 7 Fates: CHAKO on January 15 on Naver’s WEBTOON.

The group is portrayed as heroes who venture on a journey to save their community from monsters (beom) in an urban fantasy setting. The web novel of the series is now available on Wattpad. Webtoon has also released a comic version of the series that is accessible on its official site.

With HYBE, the group invented an artist-made collection, with each member exclusively designing products. These unique and well-thought products are being sold out within seconds on the Weverse Shop app. Presently, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope have released their merchandise.

