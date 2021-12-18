"Supportive big brothers": J-Hope of BTS wins hearts with WeVerse post praising TXT and ENHYPEN

BTS member J-Hope took to WeVerse to praise the performance of TXT and ENHYPEN at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021. An annual South Korean show, the KBS Song Festival brings in various K-pop bands from different agencies to perform their hit tracks.

This year, the show had several breathtaking performances by groups like Red Velvet, ASTRO, SEVENTEEN, Oh My Girl, ITZY, Stray Kids, and many more.

13월 @svt_log

ㅤ

🎼 2021 KBS 가요대축제

(SONG FESTIVAL) (歌謡祭)

ㅤ

◾︎ 12/17(金) 18:00-

レッドカーペット ライブ

🔗 youtube.com/user/KBSKpop

ㅤ

◾︎ 12/17(金) 20:00-

本編 ( 歌謡祭 )

🔗 youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv

ㅤ (追加)🎼 2021 KBS 가요대축제(SONG FESTIVAL) (歌謡祭)◾︎ 12/17(金) 18:00-レッドカーペット ライブ◾︎ 12/17(金) 20:00-本編 ( 歌謡祭 ) (追加)ㅤ🎼 2021 KBS 가요대축제(SONG FESTIVAL) (歌謡祭)ㅤ◾︎ 12/17(金) 18:00-レッドカーペット ライブ🔗 youtube.com/user/KBSKpopㅤ◾︎ 12/17(金) 20:00-本編 ( 歌謡祭 )🔗 youtube.com/c/kbsworldtvㅤ https://t.co/DO6tIDkOCa

TXT and ENHYPEN set the stage on 'Fire' at KBS Song Festival 2021

TXT and ENHYPEN shared the stage and presented an amazing performance of BTS' song Fire. The lighting was perfectly coordinated to the dance, with fiery red and yellow lights shining all across the stage.

Proud of the moment and performance, BTS star J-Hope took to Instagram to post how thrilled and impressed he was with their performance.

"They did well, the dongsaengs."

The posts show that even though the group didn't attend the KBS Song Festival due to quarantine reasons, J-Hope sure watched and praised the fellow groups that performed BTS' hit song.

Given BTS' stature in the K-Pop industry, fans were thoroughly impressed with J-Hope for supporting up-and-coming artists. What made them appreciate him even more is that he referred to the performers as "dongsaengs," which is Korean for little brothers.

Comments under an Instagram post about J-Hope's story (Image via Sportskeeda)

euphoria_nivi⁷ @euphoria_nivi OMG! JHOPE is watching kbs song festival and he compliments entxt collab stage😭😭🤧

Our sweet hobi supporting his hoobaes😭 OMG! JHOPE is watching kbs song festival and he compliments entxt collab stage😭😭🤧Our sweet hobi supporting his hoobaes😭

ellise | at rest @meowzney txt and enhypen collaboration then jhope from bts posted a story with a cap “our little brothers did such a good job ”. our hybe boys support one another!!! are you crying? im not. thank you kbs for making this happen😭😭😭 txt and enhypen collaboration then jhope from bts posted a story with a cap “our little brothers did such a good job ”. our hybe boys support one another!!! are you crying? im not. thank you kbs for making this happen😭😭😭

cha @kimsunooyaa txt and enhypen legendary performance, j-hope of bts being so proud of them, and calling them little brothers EVERYONE ARE U GUYS STILL OKAY? txt and enhypen legendary performance, j-hope of bts being so proud of them, and calling them little brothers EVERYONE ARE U GUYS STILL OKAY?

J-Hope: BTS' resident dance leader

While appreciation from any member of BTS would've been a big deal, J-Hope appreciating the performers is a little more special for the fans. This is because he is known as the best dancer and mentor within the group.

A professionally trained dancer, J-Hope had also mentored trainees of the survival competition Under 19, overseeing their preparation for a performance.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's touching to see K-Pop bands and idols supporting each other in the industry. Having no help or support from senior artists can be tough, but some appreciation and encouragement can help other K-Pop artists and groups go a long way.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia