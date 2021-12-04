TXT is sole K-pop act on Rolling Stone’s "The 50 Best Albums Of 2021" list 

Five-member K-pop group TXT (also referred to as Tomorrow X Together) has bagged yet another achievement through the American magazine Rolling Stone.

The publication recently featured the Big Hit Music group for their 50 Best Albums of 2021 list, which encompasses artists from all around the globe. To add to the prestige, they were the only Korean act to make it to the list, which released on December 4, 2021.

TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE named 46th best album of 2021

TXT has been making and breaking records all year round and seems to keep pushing on even on the cusp of 2022's arrival.

The K-pop boy band, under HYBE Corporation's Big Hit Music label, was featured on this year's The 50 Best Albums list by Rolling Stone for their album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

According to Rolling Stone writer Kristine Kwak,

"This ascendant South Korean boy band elevated their sound and image this year with The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, a repackaging of their sophomore studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. All five members of Tomorrow X Together got writing credits on the album, delivering their first English-language song with the infectious “Magic,” while incorporating arena pop rock into their already high-energy sound on “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You).” The highlight is the TikTok-viral ballad “Anti-Romantic,” a tender tale of heartbreak realism that showcases the group’s impressive vocal and emotional range."

TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, released on August 17, 2021, is a repackaging of their May 31, 2021 album named The Chaos Chapter: Freeze with the addition of three new songs titled Loser=Lover, MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari), and a remix of 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You).

TXT has been on a roll this year, scoring awards and achievements left and right, including winning the Bonsang at the Seoul Music Awards, the Album Bonsang at the Golden Disc Awards, and the Artist of the Year award at The Fact Music Awards.

Also Read Article Continues below

The group was also featured on People magazine's Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021 list.

Edited by Saman