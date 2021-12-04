BTS Jungkook adds a new title to his bag after solo song 'Euphoria' passes 300 million streams

BTS Jeon Jungkook has once again broken another record with his solo track, meriting him a special title.

Jungkook's song, Euphoria, from the BTS album, Love Yourself: Answer, has crossed 300 million streams. This makes it the first song by a Korean solo artist to pass the 300 million stream mark.

BTS Jungkook's 'Euphoria' is the number one song on Spotify for Korean Male Solo Songs chart

Jungkook's Euphoria seems to still be all the rage, even though the song was released a few years ago. With the arrival of this year's Spotify Wrapped statistics, several BTS members donned crowns for breaking streaming records, and Jungkook has rightfully earned one for himself.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 정말 행복한 시간이었습니다

감사합니다 아미

우리 꼭 또 봐요!💜 정말 행복한 시간이었습니다감사합니다 아미우리 꼭 또 봐요!💜 https://t.co/4ik2eyyGgX

The singer's track has officially crossed 300 million streams, which is the highest number of streams for a solo track by a Korean male artist on Spotify. The achievement was quickly snagged, as ARMYs (fans of BTS) had just celebrated its crossing of 260 million streams in August 2021.

Fans trended "#EuphoriaMostStreamedSolo" in honor of the 24-year-old K-pop idol. Euphoria was released on August 24, 2018, on BTS' Love Yourself: Answer album, part of their Love Yourself album series. The song was written by DJ Swivel, Candace Nicole Sosa, Bang Shi Hyuk, aka "hitman" bang, Supreme Boi, Adora, and BTS' RM.

The song was featured on Rolling Stone's 75 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time list. It was also played on HBO's TV show Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

This year's Spotify Wrapped unveiled that BTS Suga was number one on the "Top Male K-pop Artists of 2021" list on Spotify, propelled by his solo track Daechwita from his 2020 mixtape D-2.

BTS Jin also had his time to shine on Spotify charts this year. Yours, an OST performed by Jin for the K-Drama Jirisan, debuted at number 45 on the Spotify Global chart. It is the only K-Drama OST that has debuted on it.

Edited by R. Elahi