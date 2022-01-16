Fans react as BTS' new webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO's emojis trend on Twitter

Ever since HYBE announced the release of BTS' webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, fans have been busy tweeting their excitement. Recently, netizens took to Twitter to express their joy following the release of the webtoon's character names and emojis.

The group members' character names in 7Fates: CHAKHO are - RM as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, SUGA as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha.

"They look amazing" - Fans react to BTS' 7Fates: CHAKHO emojis

The K-pop boy group's much anticipated webtoon series, 7Fates: CHAKHO, is set to be released on Naver WEBTOON on January 15, 2022. Webtoon's official Twitter account unveiled the character names and emojis of the series.

WEBTOON @webtoonofficial Head into the bright green light with



bit.ly/3zZqeJs You’ve had lots of questions (we don’t know where the couch is) and you’ve earned some answers! #7FATES_CHAKHO is finally here - only on #WEBTOON Head into the bright green light with #BTS to see if your theories were right You’ve had lots of questions (we don’t know where the couch is) and you’ve earned some answers! #7FATES_CHAKHO is finally here - only on #WEBTOON. 💚💜 Head into the bright green light with #BTS to see if your theories were right 😉 ➡️ bit.ly/3zZqeJs https://t.co/gtPWluVySp

Webtoon dropped updated posters for the series on January 15, 2022. The posters depict a smart city in a blue and purple color background. It also shows the members sketched in their animated versions.

On seeing the following news, ARMY took Twitter by storm. They began retweeting the posters and emojis. Some even created their own conspiracies of what could happen in the webtoon series. Others were impressed that the emojis resembled the K-pop idols.

.｡⋆ @KTHCORNER @spring_magic20 @BTSChartDaily7 he literally look like that recently @BTS_twt I can already remember RMhe literally look like that recently @spring_magic20 @BTSChartDaily7 @BTS_twt I can already remember RM 😭😭he literally look like that recently 😂💜

ARMYs are over the moon as their expectations have been fulfilled so far. They are ready to tune in to watch the webtoon series as its exciting storyline unfolds.

The plot of 7Fates: CHAKHO

7Fates: CHAKHO is a stirring story of seven boys who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters (beom). It is an urban fantasy narrative inspired by a community of tiger hunters in the Joseon Dynasty called Chakhogapsa.

The webtoon is set in a smart city where the characters overcome several hardships and grow together.

The series is packed with chilling action scenes as the characters race through the fictional city of Sin-si. It is also expected to have hair-raising battle scenes between the characters and monsters (beom).

BTS will be portrayed as courageous heroes. The web novel of the series is now available on Wattpad. Webtoon has also released a vibrant comic version of the series which can be accessed on its official site.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul