"Simping" fans react to BTS' Jungkook's webtoon character 'ZEHA' as it trends #1 worldwide

With every passing day, the release of BTS' highly anticipated webtoon 7Fates: CHAKO is drawing closer. Recently, HYBE unveiled the character names and emojis of each member. As soon as this news was dropped, #WEBTOON_JUNGKOOK quickly took over the worldwide trends on Twitter, swiftly jumping to #1.

To add to the growing hype, HYBE also released short videos of the group members describing each of their characters. The webtoon is scheduled to be released on Naver Webtoon and Wattpad at the end of the second week of January.

Fans are swooning over BTS' Jungkook's character ZEHA's emoji

Once again, ARMYs have dominated social media and have started trending #WEBTOON_JUNGKOOK. Ecstatic fans clearly loved Jungkook's character ZEHA's blonde hair and even pointed out how the shared emoji resembles Jungkook rather well.

Eager to keep fans happy, HYBE Corporation then released snippets of each group member describing their characters in detail on Twitter. Jungkook stated that his character ZEHA is not a human, but a (half human and half tiger) hybrid. He stated:

"Zeha is half-human and half-tiger who was born between a human and a beom. He only finds out after being attacked by a beom, so he is shocked. He uses his tiger powers to hunt them but at the same time, no one can find out that he's one himself."

Last year, HYBE announced that it would be collaborating with prominent K-pop artists to create several original stories. The South Korean entertainment company would then release these stories in the form of webtoons and web novels in the year of 2022.

After BTS announced its extended vacation, HYBE unveiled teasers of an upcoming webtoon based on the story of BTS, titled 7Fates: CHAKHO.

More about 7Fates: CHAKO

7Fates: Chakho is a story of seven boys who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters. It is an urban fantasy story inspired by a community of tiger hunters in the Joseon Dynasty called Chakhogapsa. The webtoon is set in a smart city where their characters overcome several hardships and grow together.

The agency revealed the character names of the members. RM features as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, Suga as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha.

Fans are certainly looking forward to many amazing action scenes as the characters race through the fictional city of Sin-si. There are bound to be multiple thrilling battle scenes between the humans and beom (monsters).

Also Read Article Continues below

The BTS superstars will be portraying the roles of heroes and warriors. With the web novel slated to be released on 14 January 2022 on Wattpad, the webtoon will air on Naver's Webtoon portal on January 15, 2022.

Edited by Atul S