HYBE announces plans to launch a new girl group in US, reveals details about auditions 

In 2021 HYBE Corporate Briefing with the Community, one of South Korea's biggest entertainment agencies, announced plans to create an idol group in the US and Japan. They revealed their business plans in the present and near future, and identified their model with the theme 'Boundless' at the conference.

Project 'Boundless' was defined by HYBE as something that was borderless with the project expanding in other countries. This project will concentrate mainly on the following four aspects -- countries and regions, industries and businesses, the present and future of fan experiences, and a solid artist portfolio.

HYBE introduces Global Artist Debut project

HYBE America teased their future business plans for the first time and revealed that they look forward to launching a girl group. To discover the best global female artists, they have joined hands with Geffen Records under Universal Music Group (UMG).

It was also revealed that the agency would set up a local training system in the US which would mobilize the full capabilities of HYBE and UMG.

I-LAND S2 UPDATES @updateiland



🔗 hybegeffen-audition.com HYBE has collaborated with GEFFEN to create a global girl group, for females ranging from 15-19 years old, audition now if you did not audition for ILAND2 HYBE has collaborated with GEFFEN to create a global girl group, for females ranging from 15-19 years old, audition now if you did not audition for ILAND2 🔗 hybegeffen-audition.com https://t.co/LLp1Ry2AxO

It was also stated that the agency will receive applications for auditions until November 28.

HYBE Japan also shared news of their debut project as a boy band. The group is said to include former I-LAND contestants K, Nicholas, EJ, and Taki. They planned on adding more members to the group through an audition program that is called &Audution. It is expected to be broadcast in 2022 on YouTube.

The agency also revealed that the band will have its own training system, music production, management, and marketing capabilities. The agency's brand in Japan will also concentrate on developing businesses that are optimized for Japan.

Some of the things addressed during the conference are fan cafe management, artist IP-related businesses like spatial businesses, MD businesses, and copyright management.

Prunus serrulata 🌸 @Harmonia1998 For what i see, Hybe will debuted 2 New Group in 2022 (Confirmation) :

Hybengg - (Coming Soon) with the Crimson Heart storyline

HYBE Jpn - Boygroup



Pending :

Iland S2 - Girlgroup

Trainee A

HYBE X UMG - will create audition for girlgroup For what i see, Hybe will debuted 2 New Group in 2022 (Confirmation) :Hybengg - (Coming Soon) with the Crimson Heart storylineHYBE Jpn - Boygroup Pending :Iland S2 - GirlgroupTrainee AHYBE X UMG - will create audition for girlgroup https://t.co/kNOFAmKmZv

Fans react to HYBE's news of the launch of a girl group in the US

Fans wondered if this was a good idea in the first place. There were questions regarding why agencies in South Korea were intrigued with forming a US-based group.

Fans react to news of HYBE’s plan to launch new groups in US and Japan (Image via Soompi)

Fans react to news of HYBE’s plan to launch new groups in US and Japan (Image via Soompi)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One fan even pointed out that the group that the agency planned to introduce would be more along the lines of Destiny's Child and Fifth Harmony, which is very different from a K-pop girl group.

Edited by R. Elahi