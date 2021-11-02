Speculation of Miyawaki Sakura’s HYBE debut arises as her contract with Japanese agency expires

On November 1, Miyawaki Sakura’s Japanese agency, Vernalossom Co. Ltd, released a statement sharing the former IZ*ONE member’s contract is set to expire. With the idol now officially parting ways with the Japanese company, netizens believe she’ll soon debut with HYBE and Source Music’s new girl group.

Reports of Miyawaki Sakura and fellow former IZ*ONE member Kim Chae Won's collaboration have been doing the rounds for quite a few months. A recent prediction report also stated that HYBE will be debuting six groups in 2022-2023 and fans are hoping one of them is the Source Music girl group rumored to include the former idols.

Miyawaki Sakura officially parts way with her long-term Japanese agency

Formerly known as AKS Co. Ld, Vernalossom Co. Ltd managed Japanese group HTK48, ATB48 and Korean-Japanese group IZ*ONE, all of which Miyawaki Sakura was a part of. The company announced her graduation as the first-generation HTK48 member in May this year. The idol held a special graduation concert on June 19, officially ending her activities with the Japanese group.

After a decade of working together, Miyawaki Sakura has parted ways with Vernalossom. The company released a contract expiration statement on its website.

Vernalossom Company Statement Regarding Miyawaki Sakura (Screenshot from vernalossom.jp)

In August this year, Miyawaki Sakura was spotted at the Incheon International Airport, marking her first return to South Korea after IZ*ONE’s disbandment in April 2021. She was allegedly seen with BTS’ security guards, confirming rumors that she had arrived to sign a deal with HYBE.

In September, reports revealed that Miyawaki Sakura had signed an exclusive contract with HYBE. However, the company has neither confirmed nor denied any reports, only stating that they can’t reveal anything about their artists’ contracts.

chanie | pabili wonyo suit @joyenanana Can hybe just debut them before I'll go crazy for Sakura along with Chaewon Can hybe just debut them before I'll go crazy for Sakura along with Chaewon

If reports are accurate, Miyawaki Sakura will join her former Korean group member Kim Chae Won in the Source Music’s new girl group. Articles about Kim Chae Won signing an exclusive deal with HYBE emerged in August too.

With multiple reports out since March and still no official confirmation from HYBE or Source Music, fans are going crazy as IZ*ONE, HKT48, and AKB48 groups have huge fanbases and are million-sellers.

kim @cozyeseo @i6yeseo knowing hybe ngg will have chaewon and sakura scares me,, those two are my biases in izone... @i6yeseo knowing hybe ngg will have chaewon and sakura scares me,, those two are my biases in izone...

39🎀81 @3981SsamKkura I wanted to be active but damn there is no content to post. I don’t see the benefit of keeping Sakura and Chaewon hidden. They are not normal trainees. Some fans already gave up on waiting and start to like other groups. Give us something to go on pls. I wanted to be active but damn there is no content to post. I don’t see the benefit of keeping Sakura and Chaewon hidden. They are not normal trainees. Some fans already gave up on waiting and start to like other groups. Give us something to go on pls.

ace @aenregy also when are chaewon and sakura ever gonna get out of the hybe basement we need updates rq also when are chaewon and sakura ever gonna get out of the hybe basement we need updates rq

sc @shabaecoI chaewon and sakura is really locked up on that hybe building where are they chaewon and sakura is really locked up on that hybe building where are they

Caibing 500k on IG / Follow Yurina & SuRuiqi on IG @Shiiin_RyujinPH Welp, HYBE should be thankful that sakura accepted their offer because all of Sakura's previous groups are million seller groups (AKB48, HKT48 & IZ*ONE) Welp, HYBE should be thankful that sakura accepted their offer because all of Sakura's previous groups are million seller groups (AKB48, HKT48 & IZ*ONE) https://t.co/7qpHYJdHDy

mingyu EDSA PEOPLE POWER FRONTLINER @bluemingbbi chaewon and sakura hybe gg >> armys will see and support them >> sakura and chaewon world domination chaewon and sakura hybe gg >> armys will see and support them >> sakura and chaewon world domination https://t.co/Q2VJzaWQ0T

The upcoming HYBE X Source Music girl group was reported to have two or three IZ*ONE members in their five-member line-up. However, industry officials recently revealed that Kim Min Ju had rejected HYBE’s persistent offers to focus on her dream of being an actress. Fans are still hoping that the new girl group will debut in 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi