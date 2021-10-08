Ex-IZ*ONE Kim Min Ju reportedly rejects HYBE’s girl group offer, wants to be an actress

Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju has stated her priorities to HYBE - she wants to pursue acting and does not want to be a part of their new girl group. This news comes after two of former IZ*ONE’s members, Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura, are reported to be a part of the agency’s upcoming group.

Kim Min Ju has decided to start afresh and work as an actor under her current company, Urban Works Media. The news comes as a surprise for many, as HYBE, BTS’ agency, is currently considered the biggest talent agency in the K-pop industry.

On October 7, former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju put to rest the consistent rumors of her possibly joining HYBE’s new girl group line-up. An industry source stated that HYBE was strongly pursuing her until September this year by constantly contacting her current company, Urban Works Media.

Kim Min Ju is already undergoing acting classes and has also auditioned for several projects. The constant bombardment of reports of her possibly joining HYBE and returning as an idol gave her a tough time. Especially with HYBE too consistently trying to pursue her, according to an industry official.

Another source added that directors often get confused when articles related to Kim Min Ju and HYBE are released. According to them, there have already been instances where directors asked the former idol multiple times about her career intentions.

Even though she has shown her utmost passion and drive to be an actress, articles filled with rumors make it difficult for them to decide.

One of the sources then made it clear, stating:

“Kim Min Ju has no intention of promoting as an idol.”

The former idol has previously been a part of multiple music videos. She also played the lead in the 2018 drama Tempted and has had multiple cameos too.

She joined Urban Works Media as an idol trainee but switched to acting soon after. Given her trainee background, she appeared on Produce 48 after the company asked her to try it out. As luck would have it, she passed the show and became a member of IZ*ONE.

However, as IZ*ONE disbanded, she has decided she wants to pursue her career as an actress, thereby rejecting HYBE’s offers.

HYBE’s upcoming girl group will be managed by Source Music, GFRIEND’s former company. The group reportedly has two ex-IZ*ONE members along with Pledis Entertainment’s trainee Heo Yun Jin.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Ju showed off her emceeing skills recently on Music Core.

