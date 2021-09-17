5 K-pop groups that disbanded in 2021

K-pop is a fast-paced industry with groups debuting and disbanding in the blink of an eye. This list will talk about a few disbandments that occurred this year that you may have missed.

Which K-pop groups disbanded in 2021?

1) IZ*ONE

IZ*ONE debuted on October 29, 2018, with their EP "Color*Iz" and lead single "La Vie en Rose." They disbanded on April 29, 2021, after the end of their contract.

The group was in talks to potentially re-debut, but negotiations fell through with the agencies of each of the members. During its time, the girls became one of the top 5 all-time best-selling female K-pop groups, counting sales from South Korea and Japan.

2) GFriend

GFriend was a six-member girl group under Source Music, which is a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. They debuted on January 15, 2015 and disbanded on May 22, 2021.

The abruptness of GFriend's disbandment concerned many who suspected foul-play. Regardless of the reasoning, fans can agree that GFriend had a significant impact on the industry prior to their departure. They've been interviewed by the US Grammy's Museum and won the Digital Bonsang award at several different award shows in 2016.

3) Hotshot

Hotshot was a six-member K-pop boy band under Star Crew Entertainment. They debuted on October 29, 2014, with their single "Take a Shot." After a series of releases, Hotshot eventually disbanded on March 30, 2021.

The members of the group participated in various reality shows. Taehyun and Sungwoon participated in season 2 of Produce 101, and Timoteo and Hojung took part in The Unit. Taehyun and Sungwoon are currently pursuing their solo careers.

4) Seven O'Clock

The K-pop boy band debuted on March 16, 2017, with their mini-album "Butterfly Effect." They disbanded several years later on March 2, 2021.

The group went through several member changes throughout its time. Their last music release was on August 29, 2020, when they released their 5th album "Highway" along with its lead single "Hey There."

5) Berry Good

Berry Good was a K-pop girl group under Asia Bridge Entertainment. They debuted on May 21, 2014 and disbanded on May 12, 2021.



The girl group went through many line-up changes, with three members leaving in 2015 being the start of it. After their last comeback in November 2020, several members left in February 2021 owing to their contract's expiration. Eventually, the group disbanded after negotiations took part with the remaining members.

