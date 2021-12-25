Top 5 BTS fashion outfits of 2021

BTS, consisting of members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V, have cemented their presence in the music and fashion industry. The K-pop band has become worldwide idols.

This is BTS' world and we are just living in it. They have been conquering screens, arenas and hearts since 2013 yet fans are awe-struck whenever they make a public appearance in outfits that are totally unexpected.

The group of seven has always surprised fans and K-pop enthusiasts with their seamless and timeless clothing.

K-pop sensation BTS taking over the fashion world

BTS outfits usually come fresh from the runway. Some of the top brands seen worn by the band included Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Dior, Celine, Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren.

In 2021, top fashion mogul Louis Vuitton appointed them house ambassadors. Be it from streetwear to occasional tuxedos, they have nailed every outfit.

Sleek tailoring is what sets BTS apart. There have been numerous iconic fashion moments this year where the K-pop band has surprised fans and made a sartorial noise. The boys keep showing off their fashion-forward styles from time to time, and it is during concerts and performances that their creativity flourishes.

With that being said, take a look at the best styles donned by the renowned Bangtan Boys:

5) Butter music video

The boys wore dapper suits for the recording and looked dashing from every angle. The clothing brands worn by them during the shoot were Fendi, Chanel and Gucci. Clothing apparel and accessories were from Alexander McQueen, H&M x Simone Rocha womenswear collection.

4) Permission to Dance music video

Unsurprisingly, the boys looked beyond adorable in their fitted cowboy-inspired outfits in the hit single video Permission to Dance. Brands worn by them included CC bracelets from Chanel, Jewelry and clothing from Saint Laurent.

3) MTV Unplugged Broadcast show

Another smashing look from the MTV Unplugged broadcast saw them don individualistic attire which were all from Polo Ralph Lauren. The outfits give a sneak-peak into each member's unique style.

2) 2021 Grammy Awards

For the Grammy Awards 2021. the chic-boy band wore looks from Virgil Abloh's autumn/winter 2021 Louis Vuitton collection. Soon after the show concluded, the band were announced as house ambassadors for the fashion brand.

Delighted to announce the news, Abloh said:

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on."

With another feather in their caps, the band replied:

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us."

1) American Music Awards 2021

The worldwide superstars had a notably big night as they won Artist of the Year for the first time at AMA 2021. They are the first K-pop group to ever win this award.

Furthermore, they wore excellent menswear attire. Later during their My Universe performance with Coldplay, the group quickly changed into a dark streetwear ensemble and stole the show.

There are no limits to the group's creativity and talent be it in fashion or music. With that being said, it doesn't seem that this boy band is slowing down anytime soon with ARMY clamoring behind them. BTS have brought Korean music and fashion to a whole new ball-game.

