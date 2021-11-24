"BTS has already won": Grammys labeled #Scammys as fans shower praise on boy band

The Grammys have yet again angered the BTS ARMY. The official nominations were revealed on November 23, and the famous Korean boy band was nominated only under one category, for the Best Pop Duo or Group performance.

This was after HYBE made seven submissions. The BTS ARMY believed this year would be different, especially after last year's snub, when BTS was nominated for the same category. This resulted in the ARMY slamming the Grammys.

After BTS' victory at the American Music Awards where they won in three categories, it was extremely upsetting for fans to hear of the Grammys nominations. They were further incensed to learn that the band members would appear to read out the nominations for the Grammys.

Fans of BTS have shared Grammy snubs of other artists in the past, calling the awards "Scammys"

In addition to registering their frustration with the Grammys on social media, fans also shared screenshots of many other artists who were snubbed in the past, such as Nicki Minaj and Zayn Malik to prove that this western award show was a scam.

suk⁷ 🌱 NINA DAY @namverse recording academy are so SHAMELESS … using BTS for views TWICE in one year ??? can’t wrap my head around how or why the boys would even say yes to helping present nominations at all after what happened with the scammys in march recording academy are so SHAMELESS … using BTS for views TWICE in one year ??? can’t wrap my head around how or why the boys would even say yes to helping present nominations at all after what happened with the scammys in march

Neha⁷ @jiiminlips Here’s what 15 time Grammy winner Eminem said about the scammys Here’s what 15 time Grammy winner Eminem said about the scammys https://t.co/LgelWmaHqL

sharu will not quote antis for atleast a week 👑🍊 @sharu_bangtan Forget scammys... We should focus on getting BTS the diamond Chopard award.. only 6 artists have gotten it to date .. we truly can but more albums and get them this Forget scammys... We should focus on getting BTS the diamond Chopard award.. only 6 artists have gotten it to date .. we truly can but more albums and get them this https://t.co/3PaV4ZBXIu

gie⁷🌼 @vantesoftyy Still not the song of the year?? I need an answer scammys?? Still not the song of the year?? I need an answer scammys?? https://t.co/biJghSDtgz

scammys and the recording academy really said:



✅ records

✅ sales

✅ impact

✅ influence

❌ yikes, asian scammys and the recording academy really said:✅ records ✅ sales✅ impact✅ influence❌ yikes, asian https://t.co/2yFcXXhvGw

agust d⁷ @pjmyoongii if bts were a white, unseasoned group they would’ve been nominated years ago for the grammys, mostly with the numbers they’ve been pulling. they’ve achieved all this and more with butter but not one nomination in the general field… scammys if bts were a white, unseasoned group they would’ve been nominated years ago for the grammys, mostly with the numbers they’ve been pulling. they’ve achieved all this and more with butter but not one nomination in the general field… scammys https://t.co/x1wxVdkrBI

A Twitter thread was shared by fans from all over the world, with tweets and statements from artists such as Halsey, The Weeknd, and more.

Many fans also believed that the Grammys used BTS for views and more attention from the ARMY, but did not reward the band for its many record-breaking performances.

Fans also questioned why Butter was not eligible for the nomination, especially considering all the records that the song broke. Butter charted at number one on the Billboard music charts. The Grammys revealed that they had increased the number of nominations from eight to ten this year to accommodate the thousands of applications that they had received this year, but for some reason BTS' Butter did not make the cut.

So fans wondered what exactly the eligibility criteria was for a band to be nominated in the other categories. Many also accused the Grammys of being racist, and believe that BTS would have been nominated years ago if they were a rookie white boy group. Fans claim the awards jury snubbed BTS repeatedly because they were Asians.

