"BTS has already won": Grammys labeled #Scammys as fans shower praise on boy band

The Grammys have yet again angered the BTS ARMY. The official nominations were revealed on November 23, and the famous Korean boy band was nominated only under one category, for the Best Pop Duo or Group performance.
This was after HYBE made seven submissions. The BTS ARMY believed this year would be different, especially after last year's snub, when BTS was nominated for the same category. This resulted in the ARMY slamming the Grammys.
After BTS' victory at the American Music Awards where they won in three categories, it was extremely upsetting for fans to hear of the Grammys nominations. They were further incensed to learn that the band members would appear to read out the nominations for the Grammys.
Fans of BTS have shared Grammy snubs of other artists in the past, calling the awards "Scammys"
In addition to registering their frustration with the Grammys on social media, fans also shared screenshots of many other artists who were snubbed in the past, such as Nicki Minaj and Zayn Malik to prove that this western award show was a scam.
A Twitter thread was shared by fans from all over the world, with tweets and statements from artists such as Halsey, The Weeknd, and more.
Many fans also believed that the Grammys used BTS for views and more attention from the ARMY, but did not reward the band for its many record-breaking performances.
Fans also questioned why Butter was not eligible for the nomination, especially considering all the records that the song broke. Butter charted at number one on the Billboard music charts. The Grammys revealed that they had increased the number of nominations from eight to ten this year to accommodate the thousands of applications that they had received this year, but for some reason BTS' Butter did not make the cut.
So fans wondered what exactly the eligibility criteria was for a band to be nominated in the other categories. Many also accused the Grammys of being racist, and believe that BTS would have been nominated years ago if they were a rookie white boy group. Fans claim the awards jury snubbed BTS repeatedly because they were Asians.