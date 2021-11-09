Who are Zayn Malik's parents? Singer's family reportedly wants him to come home

Zayn Malik’s life has been going through some problems for some time. Amidst all this, his parents reportedly want him to come back to the UK and stay with them. A source revealed that the popular artist is having a tough time, and his family wants to see him.

The source added that Malik’s mother is watching her son struggle with his problems, and since he is far away from her, it has been difficult for her to stay without him. His parents are hopeful that he will come home soon and they could spend some time with him.

About Zayn Malik’s parents

Yaser Malik and Tricia Brannan Malik are Zayn Malik’s parents. Zayn’s mother hails from the United Kingdom, and his father shifted from Pakistan to the UK.

Following her marriage to Yaser, Tricia changed her religion to Islam. She said that she needed to understand her husband and share a similar faith and culture with him.

Zayn Malik once said that his father used to stay at home and take care of him and his sisters, and his mother used to work at the family pub. While he became famous by being a part of One Direction, he paid his mother’s wages so that she could quit her job as a school diner lady. He also bought a house for his parents in Bradford.

Tricia and Yaser are the parents of three more daughters. The Sun reported back in January 2021 that Zayn Malik is not on good terms with his sister Wahliya because of problems in the family regarding her marriage.

Doniya Malik is the eldest of four children and is a beauty and fashion blogger, influencer, and entrepreneur. The youngest sibling Safaa started her family by welcoming a daughter in 2020 after getting married in 2019.

Relationship timeline of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid and the controversy involved

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in 2015 and had broken up and reconciled several times. Hadid was also a part of Malik’s music video for the song Pillowtalk and was featured together on Vogue’s August 2017 cover.

The couple welcomed a daughter in September 2020, and the family spent most of their time on a farm in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Zayn Malik is also the owner of an apartment in SoHo, Manhattan.

Zayn Malik entered a no-contest plea in October 2021 to press harassment charges against Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. The court papers mentioned that Malik grabbed and pushed her into a dresser and also abused her.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to probation for 360 days alongside anger management and domestic violence education programs. Malik and Hadid have split after the incident.

Edited by Shaheen Banu