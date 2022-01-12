BTS' Suga's guitar pick necklace: Where to buy, release date, and more

BTS' Suga's merchandise is ready and ARMY has been obsessing over it ever since. The singer seems to have put a lot of thought into his products and has created something intended for daily use.

Sticking close to his profession, he designed a guitar pick necklace, a black notepad and cover set.

BTS' Suga's practical merchandise designed for daily use

On January 11, 2022, HYBE merch posted photos of Suga's merchandise. The agency took to its Twitter account to elaborate on the product's creation.

Suga first created a guitar pick necklace. As the name suggests, it is a necklace with a pendant shaped like a guitar pick. Min Yoon-gi (Suga) loves to play the guitar, and this hobby inspired him to create his first artist-made item.

The necklace comes in two different designs. The first one with a matte finish has the ARMY logo carved outwards, while the silver one has the BTS logo carved inwards. The silver necklace is tarnish-free, hence perfect for daily usage.

Guitar pick necklace by Suga (Image via Twitter/HYBE_MERCH)

His second product consists of a black notepad and cover set. The notepad has pages with the group's logo on the bottom right. The material used for the cover set is synthetic Saffiano leather, which will protect the notepad from getting scratches. Additionally, there are five pockets where one can keep their cards and documents. The notepad also comes with a pen that sports the group's signature color, purple. As stated by Suga, his merchandise is meant for everyday use.

Notepad and cover set by Suga (Image via Twitter/HYBE_MERCH)

Where to purchase Suga's collection and release date

Products designed by BTS' Suga will drop on January 11, 2022, at 11:00 am KST on the Weverse Shop app. The agency will soon announce the price of each item.

Jin, RM and V's products are also available on the Weverse Shop app. Jin and V's products were a hot-seller despite their high price and went out of stock within a few minutes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish