Top 5 webtoons to be turned into dramas in near future

2021 saw a massive influx of webtoons turned into dramas. A large number of webtoons have been adapted for film and television, and with new releases every week, the number of adaptations to watch is greater than ever.

Some of the biggest releases of 2021 were adapted from webcomics. True Beauty, Nevertheless, and Yumi’s Cell were immensely popular and left viewers asking for more. The trend continues in 2022 with various webtoons already lined up for their drama adaptation. Here are a few of the noteworthy dramas to look forward to.

Top 5 webtoons turned dramas to be released soon

1. The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress (Image via Naver)

Sumpul created the webcomic The Remarried Empress. The webtoon follows Navier Ellie Trovi, the epitome of an empress in every way - intelligent, courageous, and socially adept. Navier is perfectly content with living out her days as the wise empress of the eastern empire. That changed when her husband brought a mistress into the house and demanded a divorce. In an unexpected turn of events, Navier remarries an emperor of another nation and continues to retain her title and childhood dream of becoming an empress. But how did everything come to pass?

The Remarried Empress can be found on the Naver Webnovel platform.

2. Sixth Sense Kiss

Sixth Sense Kiss (Image via Naver)

Sixth Sense Kiss follows Hong Ye-sul who is hiding a secret. Hong Ye-sul has the power to have a glimpse of the future whenever she kisses someone. The power hinders her prospect of meeting "the one" until one day she discovers her boss Cha Min-hu's long-kept secret.

3. Gorae Byul - The Gyeongseong Mermaid

Gorae Byul (Image via Naver)

The story is set in the year 1926, when Joseon was under Japanese occupation. The story begins with a young illiterate handmaiden Soo-ah saving a young man Eui-hyeon. The story unfolds as Eui-hyeon tries to find his way back to Soo-ah years later.

"If the life that you had regained, was one that I had breathed back into you… Is it too much to hope for you to love me back with that life?"

4. Hunting Dog

Hunting Dog (Image via Naver)

Gun-woo is an up-and-coming boxer. His mother is in deep debt to loan shark Myung-gil, a powerful and infamous figure in the money lending industry. Gun-woo quits boxing to pay off his mother's debt and starts working for CEO Choi.

Hunting Dog is a webcomic by Jung-chan and is better known as Sanyanggaedeul. It was published by Naver and aired from May 16, 2019 to December 24, 2020.

5. Yeon Nom

Yeon Nom (Image via Naver)

Yeon Nom or A Boy and a Girl is an ongoing webcomic by Sangha. The romance webtoon tells the love story between two people who met in middle school. The protagonist is reunited with the girl he liked three years ago, and the plot revolves around the two of them.

