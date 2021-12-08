10 buzzworthy K-dramas in December 2021 first week: The Red Sleeve, Happiness, and more

The K-drama, The Red Sleeve, is taking over the viewership charts almost everywhere. The last couple of months of 2021 have offered K-drama fans refreshing stories and a mix of genres.

From supernatural mysteries to historical romance to modern-day adult romanceS — multiple Korean dramas and stars competed with each other to attract the audience’s attention.

Jirisan, Snowdrop, and more among the top 10 K-dramas in December 2021’s first week

As the year draws to a close, Good Data Corporation (GDC) has released the top 10 buzzworthy dramas for the first week of December 2021. GDC considers multiple platforms, collects data and measures the trend of shows airing or are upcoming.

GDC measures trends from news articles, online communities, blogs, videos, and social media posts to determine which drama is the most talked about. Take a look at the Korean dramas filling up people’s hearts, as complied by the company.

10) Let Me Be Your Knight

SBS’ rom-com Let Me Be Your Knight takes tenth place. It revolves around a narcissistic idol and a tour guide living under one roof, making for a hilarious love story.

The show stars Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun and showcases the struggle of a famous idol group.

9) Snowdrop - upcoming

The official poster for 'SNOWDROP' starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Haein. Coming to Disney+ in December.

With several controversies, petitions, and big names involved, JTBC’s K-drama Snowdrop needs no introduction. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (who marks her acting debut with the series), Jung Hae In, Yoo In Na, and others, Snowdrop is a love story set in the backdrop of a political uproar.

The recent teasers of the show do justice to the hype that it has been receiving all this time.

8) Melancholia - ongoing

After causing much uproar about the teacher-student romance, Melancholia is doing decent on the charts. The drama deals with corruption that leads to the destruction of a genius math student and his teacher.

The mentor and mentee get embroiled in a fake s**ual scandal, and their lives are turned upside down. Four years later, they decide to track down those involved in the corruption.

7) Jirisan - ongoing

Poster for the upcoming tvN Drama "Jirisan"



October 23rd

9pm KST

Another highly acclaimed K-drama, Jirisan, has been the topic of discussion for quite a while. It has both a star-studded cast and a famous crew.

It is written by scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee of the critically-acclaimed Kingdom fame and directed by the classic K-drama director Lee Eung Bok (Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, Sweet Home). The show also features veteran actors Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon.

It’s a supernatural drama revolving around mysterious occurrences around Mount Jirisan.

6) Reflection of You - finished





Premiere October 13th

JTBC upcoming drama "Reflection of You" release new promotional poster of leads Go Hyunjung and Shin Hyunbeen

The K-drama Reflection of You is a thrilling mystery drama that has kept the audience on the edges. The finale aired on December 2, 2021, but it is still the talk of the town.

It revolves around a famous painter whose life turns upside down when she meets a young woman who eerily resembles her former young self.

5) Now, We Are Breaking Up - ongoing





First broadcast on November 12



SBS releases teaser posters for the upcoming drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong

K-drama queen Song Hye Kyo made her comeback to the small screen with the romantic drama Now, We Are Breaking Up opposite Jang Ki Yong. The story revolves around the ups and downs of a romantic relationship and growth between two adults trying to navigate their lives.

Song Hye Kyo plays a team leader of a top fashion company and Jang Ki Yong, a freelance photographer.

4) Young Lady and Gentleman - ongoing

KBS2’s Young Lady and Gentleman premiered nearly two weeks ago and has been in the top five ever since. The romantic series focuses on the life of a widower, who, unable to deal with his wife’s death, finds it challenging to take care of his three kids.

He hires a live-in tutor, but they soon start falling for each other.

3) The King’s Affection - ongoing

In the third place is one of the top historical dramas, The King’s Affection. Starring Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon, the K-drama has been a fan favorite since its premiere on October 11, 2021.

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, it revolves around the twin sister of the Crown Prince (who was ordered to kill) faking her identity to take on her brother’s place after he is mistakenly killed at the request of the Queen.

2) Happiness - ongoing

Studio Dragon’s K-dramas never fail to hit the jackpot. Park Hyung Sik’s first K-drama after military enlistment, starring Han Hyo Joo and Jo Woo Jin, keeps the audience engaged throughout.

An apocalyptic thriller, it revolves around a disease that turns people into blood-thirsting monsters. Amidst all the blood and gore, there’s also a natural romance rising between the leads.

1) The Red Sleeve - ongoing

2PM’s Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young’s K-drama The Red Sleeve maintained its No. 1 position for the fourth time. It is based on a 2017 novel by Kang Mi Gang of the same name.

The drama shows the romance between the King of Joseon, who experienced a traumatic childhood and thinks serving the country is his first love but falls for a free-spirited court lady.

Edited by Ravi Iyer