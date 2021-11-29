BTS sets brand new SoFi Stadium record with their Permission to Dance on Stage tour

Big Hit Music's K-pop group BTS has once again given merit to their name in history books with their latest accomplishment.

With the start of their latest offline tour titled "Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play," the group has set the record for being the first artist to sell out all four shows at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

BTS has the most ticket sales among artists who had shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Breaking records or setting new ones is customary for BTS at this point in their career, as evidenced by their latest accomplishment.

The K-pop band kicked off the first leg of their post-COVID offline tour, "Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play," in Los Angeles. BTS started their tour at the SoFi Stadium, which was completely sold out.

Christy Castillo Butcher, senior vice president of programming and booking for SoFi Stadium, stated that BTS was the first music artist to completely sell out all four shows throughout the stadium's history.

The SoFi stadium is located in Inglewood, California, part of Los Angeles County. It opened in September 2020 and is considered the home of several football teams.

BTS is no stranger to completely selling out their gigantic stadium shows. With their "Love Yourself World Tour" in 2019, they became the first Asian act to sell out the Rose Bowl, seating 384,498 fans across eight shows at the location.

In 2018, the K-pop band sold out their first-ever United States stadium show in under an hour after tickets went live. It was also part of the "Love Yourself World Tour" at the Citi Field Stadium in New York City.

BTS has a tight schedule ahead

BTS' tour stops at SoFi are just a few of the many they've organized for their "Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play" tour. This is the first offline tour the group is holding since their "Map of the Soul" tour was canceled due to COVID.

The K-pop band has a packed schedule till the end of the year. After their appearance at the 2021 AMAs, they kicked off the first leg of their tour at the SoFi Stadium. Within a week, the group is scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour date in Los Angeles, which coincides with the birthday of BTS' Jin.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha