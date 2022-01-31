×
ARMYs wish BTS’ Jimin a speedy recovery from COVID and appendicitis surgery

BTS Jimin 'Dynamite' teaser photo (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Modified Jan 31, 2022 10:45 PM IST
News

On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ Jimin tested COVID-19 positive and underwent surgery due to acute appendicitis. The idol experienced abdominal pain and a sore throat and was rushed to a hospital. He took a PCR test which returned positive. The agency also revealed that the idol is making a speedy recovery.

Since the announcement, ARMYs took to Twitter to trend their well-wishes to the idol with heart-warming words and expressed their concerns for him possibly being alone in the hospital due to COVID restrictions.

#GetWellSoonJimin trends worldwide after BIGHIT MUSIC announces the BTS member’s health status

ของจีมินไม่ได้เป็นแค่โควิดอะ แต่จีมินไส้ติ่งอักเสบด้วย เลยผ่าตัดไปเรียบร้อยแล้ว 😭😭😭 #GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/DOxt2SOjan

BIGHIT MUSIC informed ARMYs about BTS Jimin’s health update regarding COVID and surgery. The agency posted a notice on Weverse explaining the situation to fans. Jimin experienced acute pain in the abdomen and a mild sore throat on January 30. He visited a hospital’s emergency room and took a PCR test.

After tests, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis along with being COVID positive. The idol underwent surgery for the former after physician’s advice in the wee hours of January 31. The agency also updated fans with the current status of the idol, stating,

“He [Jimin] will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery.”

BIGHIT MUSIC also added that other members were safe as Jimin had not come into contact with any of them recently.

Fans sent variations of well-wishes, support, and love to the Filter singer by trending #GetWellSoonJimin and #WeLoveYouJimin on worldwide Twitter at No. 1 and No. 8. They shared Jimin’s messages that comforted them in return for comforting him.

to our jimin:today we are wishing you a speedy recovery. we love you so much and hope you come back stronger and healthier 💜💜#GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/xP1Y5eQj5G
I love you #GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/pxjVTHvirx
I know he is very strong and will recover speedly ...love u and take care jimin💜#GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/QQYZZd8xrt
This was such a painful notification to wake up to after everything else and my heart aches, but thankfully he's in no more pain and is, I'm sure, receiving the very best care. Wishing you a speedy recovery – I love you so so much, Jimin 💜 #GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/ChTaIvJsF5
wishing jimin a speedy recovery!! please stay warm & we love you so much angel @BTS_twt #GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/hRe7l9ffT4
I hope you only see the best thing , experience beautiful memories, i hope you only feel love ,the warmth the love that you wished for us more than anyone i hope that warmth only reaches you , only fills you , i just hope everything only the best happens to u#GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/WEnWYryqMy
Warm hugs Jimin ah... Get well soon. You are our strong jiminiee ♡#GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/RcTglqcthp
to see and listen to u laugh to ur heart's content and just be the happiest bean will be more than enough for me, my jimin. we'll meet very soon 🥺💗 #GetWellSoonJimin https://t.co/zrpoCv6J1T

Many were also concerned about the member being alone during his recovery period. More so because of him contracting the virus.

ARMYs also trended ‘BIGHIT MUSIC’ showcasing their dread for the agency’s announcements. The agency starts all of its notices with “Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC” and the recent statements have come bearing concerning news for them.

On December 24, 2021, SUGA was announced as COVID positive and leader RM and Jin, a day later on December 25. They recovered on January 3 and 4, 2022 respectively.

With another announcement bringing in sad news for fans, they talked about how the name now makes their hearts skip a beat.

If I see another "THIS IS BIGHIT MUSIC" https://t.co/CqIbcmK8xY
Early jan :no update no selca no picture no tweet end jan :"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC."
This is bighit music is becoming nightmare now never want any notification from this
starting to hate seeing the words “hello this is bighit music”
waiting for that hello this is bighit music we would like to inform you that bts member jimin has made a full recovery from covid-19 letter soon please.

Meanwhile, BTS is still on its vacation and was rumored to continue staying on one till March.

