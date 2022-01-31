ARMYs wish BTS’ Jimin a speedy recovery from COVID and appendicitis surgery

On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ Jimin tested COVID-19 positive and underwent surgery due to acute appendicitis. The idol experienced abdominal pain and a sore throat and was rushed to a hospital. He took a PCR test which returned positive. The agency also revealed that the idol is making a speedy recovery.
Since the announcement, ARMYs took to Twitter to trend their well-wishes to the idol with heart-warming words and expressed their concerns for him possibly being alone in the hospital due to COVID restrictions.
#GetWellSoonJimin trends worldwide after BIGHIT MUSIC announces the BTS member’s health status
BIGHIT MUSIC informed ARMYs about BTS Jimin’s health update regarding COVID and surgery. The agency posted a notice on Weverse explaining the situation to fans. Jimin experienced acute pain in the abdomen and a mild sore throat on January 30. He visited a hospital’s emergency room and took a PCR test.
After tests, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis along with being COVID positive. The idol underwent surgery for the former after physician’s advice in the wee hours of January 31. The agency also updated fans with the current status of the idol, stating,
“He [Jimin] will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery.”
BIGHIT MUSIC also added that other members were safe as Jimin had not come into contact with any of them recently.
Fans sent variations of well-wishes, support, and love to the Filter singer by trending #GetWellSoonJimin and #WeLoveYouJimin on worldwide Twitter at No. 1 and No. 8. They shared Jimin’s messages that comforted them in return for comforting him.
Many were also concerned about the member being alone during his recovery period. More so because of him contracting the virus.
ARMYs also trended ‘BIGHIT MUSIC’ showcasing their dread for the agency’s announcements. The agency starts all of its notices with “Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC” and the recent statements have come bearing concerning news for them.
On December 24, 2021, SUGA was announced as COVID positive and leader RM and Jin, a day later on December 25. They recovered on January 3 and 4, 2022 respectively.
With another announcement bringing in sad news for fans, they talked about how the name now makes their hearts skip a beat.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, BTS is still on its vacation and was rumored to continue staying on one till March.