BTS' V surprises fans with his Judo practice video

BTS’ V recently took to his Instagram account to update fans with a new video. The K-pop idol surprised his fans with a Judo practice video in which he displayed skillful moves.

Despite being on an extended vacation period, BTS members frequently update fans about their daily activities. The group created individual Instagram accounts after announcing their break after the Permission to Dance On Stage concerts.

Since then, the boys have been doing their best to entertain fans through the social networking site. Recently, RM shared pictures of his redecorated studio place which has created a buzz on the internet.

BTS V's new video excites fans

On February 10, 2022 K-pop idol V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, took to his official Instagram account and posted a story of himself practicing Judo. Judo is a system of unarmed combat, a modern Japanese martial art and an Olympic sport. The practice of such a sport helps people develop basic and fundamental physical fitness.

In his Instagram story, V was seen tackling his Judo coach in the gym. He was wearing a white uniform which is worn when one practices the modern martial art. An ARMY asked the singer on Weverse about his Judo journey and V replied that he learned it when he was a teenager.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to trend V’s Judo practice video. They discussed in a series of threads about the idol being an all-rounder and stated that his skills were highly impressive.

Heaven_08 @MendozaSheh @allkpop @naver_taehyung He has a lots of talents hidden..he likes exploring ..enjoying his life,happy for him @allkpop @naver_taehyung He has a lots of talents hidden..he likes exploring ..enjoying his life,happy for him

Alyssa Joy ⁷ @xoxoalyssajoy @Koreaboo First we see Jungkook boxing and now V is doing judo @Koreaboo First we see Jungkook boxing and now V is doing judo

In his recent interaction with fans on Weverse, another ARMY asked V whether Judo was fun, to which the Dynamite singer jokingly replied,

"It's been such a long time I think exhaustion is going to hit me."

방탄⁷ @btan_boys



V: it’s been such a long time I think exhaustion is going to hit me..

#BTS @BTS_twt Army: taehyung, is judo fun?V: it’s been such a long time I think exhaustion is going to hit me.. Army: taehyung, is judo fun?V: it’s been such a long time I think exhaustion is going to hit me..😅 #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/DYojt2CI1j

Living up to his name as an all-rounder and multi-talented artist, V also revealed to fans on Weverse that he has picked up a new hobby. Lately, the singer has been learning golf. A fan asked him if he knew how to golf, to which he replied,

"On a really good day i’ve hit 175-82 (distance) with a 7 iron."

When asked who he golfs with, V stated that he started learning golf because his father likes it and wants to play golf with him. Certainly, the K-pop idol has been picking up new talents during his extended vacation and enjoying life to the fullest.

BTS' V is a man of many talents

Proving that he is a man of many talents, on February 6, 2022, BTS member V took to his official Instagram account to treat fans with a new video. The singer surprised fans by uploading a video of himself playing the trumpet.

In the video, sat on the arm of his couch, V played his gold trumpet. He covered the jazz song Autumn Leaves by Chet Baker and Paul Diamond. The singer previously revealed that he is a huge fan of Chet Baker and has a liking for jazz music.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sabika