Fans back BTS' RM as he continues to show his support for the Korean short-track skating team

The Beijing Winter Olympics began on February 4, 2022 and none other than BTS’ RM has been following the games, particularly the 1000 meter short-track race. The winter games are a major multi-sport international event which is held once every four years for sports practiced on snow and ice.
On January 8, 2022 RM showed his support towards the Korean short-track skating team, to which some alleged Chinese netizens took offense. Later, they took to the K-pop group’s official Instagram handle and posted hate comments which were directed at RM for supporting short-track skater Hwang Dae Heon.
Nevertheless, RM did not back down and recently updated his Instagram by continuing his support for the Korean team who bagged first position in the men's 1,500 meter short-track speed skating race.
Note: Since Instagram is blocked in China, it cannot conclusively be said that only Chinese netizens have left these comments. It cannot be ruled out that bots or other factors aren't in play.
"Respect": BTS' RM supports Korean short-track skating team
The short-track ice skating 1000 meter race for the semi-finals took place on January 7, 2022. Hwang Dae Heon crossed the finish line, however, the athlete was given a controversial penalty which stated that he made an illegal pass that caused contact.
In light of this, BTS' RM showed his support towards the Korean short-track skating team and cheered them on. His Instagram story apparently angered some Chinese netizens and they hurled hate comments towards the singer.
Soon enough, ARMYs drowned out the spiteful comments directed at RM and stated that the singer was only supporting his country like any citizen and patriotic would.
On February 9, 2022, short-track skater Hwang Dae Heon won the men’s 1,500 meter short-track speed skating event, bagging first place and winning a gold medal for South Korea at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
In celebration of the victorious win, BTS' RM posted a snippet of the skater crossing the finish line on his Instagram story with a bold caption “RESPECT.” Despite receiving defamatory comments, the global K-pop idol continued to show his support for his country and the team.
ARMYs took to the Twitterverse to back RM's Instagram story and admired him for not backing down and taking offense to the incidents that happened earlier. Additionally, fans congratulated the skater for showing tremendous talent.
