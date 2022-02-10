Fans back BTS' RM as he continues to show his support for the Korean short-track skating team

The Beijing Winter Olympics began on February 4, 2022 and none other than BTS’ RM has been following the games, particularly the 1000 meter short-track race. The winter games are a major multi-sport international event which is held once every four years for sports practiced on snow and ice.

On January 8, 2022 RM showed his support towards the Korean short-track skating team, to which some alleged Chinese netizens took offense. Later, they took to the K-pop group’s official Instagram handle and posted hate comments which were directed at RM for supporting short-track skater Hwang Dae Heon.

Nevertheless, RM did not back down and recently updated his Instagram by continuing his support for the Korean team who bagged first position in the men's 1,500 meter short-track speed skating race.

Note: Since Instagram is blocked in China, it cannot conclusively be said that only Chinese netizens have left these comments. It cannot be ruled out that bots or other factors aren't in play.

"Respect": BTS' RM supports Korean short-track skating team

The short-track ice skating 1000 meter race for the semi-finals took place on January 7, 2022. Hwang Dae Heon crossed the finish line, however, the athlete was given a controversial penalty which stated that he made an illegal pass that caused contact.

In light of this, BTS' RM showed his support towards the Korean short-track skating team and cheered them on. His Instagram story apparently angered some Chinese netizens and they hurled hate comments towards the singer.

ً @poemseoul



:



[short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The men's 1000m final of short track speed skating] rkive's instagram story[short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The men's 1000m final of short track speed skating] rkive's instagram story🐨: 👏👏👍[short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The men's 1000m final of short track speed skating] https://t.co/GG0yHdsNKY

Soon enough, ARMYs drowned out the spiteful comments directed at RM and stated that the singer was only supporting his country like any citizen and patriotic would.

On February 9, 2022, short-track skater Hwang Dae Heon won the men’s 1,500 meter short-track speed skating event, bagging first place and winning a gold medal for South Korea at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

In celebration of the victorious win, BTS' RM posted a snippet of the skater crossing the finish line on his Instagram story with a bold caption “RESPECT.” Despite receiving defamatory comments, the global K-pop idol continued to show his support for his country and the team.

Instagram story of RM supporting Hwan Dae Heon (Image via rkive/Instagram)

ARMYs took to the Twitterverse to back RM's Instagram story and admired him for not backing down and taking offense to the incidents that happened earlier. Additionally, fans congratulated the skater for showing tremendous talent.

miya.⁷ 🏁 d-5 @miyaxxiii why would you hate an idol who supports his own country? big respect to namjoon WE STAN why would you hate an idol who supports his own country? big respect to namjoon WE STAN

Ilianna ♡ @Iliannajeon_7 Good namjoon is a proud Korean and always supports his country. and of course there is nothing wrong if he supports Korea. What do they think? please set your mindset!!! Good namjoon is a proud Korean and always supports his country. and of course there is nothing wrong if he supports Korea. What do they think? please set your mindset!!!

jae⁷ ✨ @yoonkimin_jae

He's the biggest supporter ever

He always cheer for everyone 🥺 @BTStranslation_ He's so supportiveHe's the biggest supporter everHe always cheer for everyone 🥺 @BTStranslation_ He's so supportive He's the biggest supporter ever He always cheer for everyone 🥺💗

VinterBear⟭⟬⁷💜 @shadowlike_v @BTStranslation_ All these ppl are so cool literally... like HOW do they do it... Joon is so right, Huge RESPECT for them!! @BTStranslation_ All these ppl are so cool literally... like HOW do they do it... Joon is so right, Huge RESPECT for them!!

BTS' webtoon series offers a different side of the idols

Meanwhile, BTS’ webtoon series, 7Fates: CHAKHO is garnering attention among netizens. It is a chilling story of seven characters who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters (beom). In the series, the characters evolve and overcome several hardships together.

Also Read Article Continues below

The OST of the series, Stay Alive, is available in the comic version on Webtoon’s website. Fans can stream the song in the fourth episode.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan