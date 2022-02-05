BTS' RM teases fan with potential new music on his Instagram story

BTS member RM created a buzz on the internet after several videos and pictures went viral of his Instagram story. The K-pop idol posted pictures of fresh music content on his Instagram account. Upon seeing the update, fans took to social media platforms to blow up his recent activity.

Despite being on a much-needed vacation, the septet created a stir among fans by launching their individual social media accounts. Within a month into the new year, members like Jungkook and V have set new records on Instagram. Jungkook’s first post of 2022 gained one million likes within two minutes, whereas V clocked in as the most followed K-pop idol on instagram in 13 days.

BTS' RM hints at possible new music, sends fans into a frenzy

On January 4, 2022, K-pop idol and group leader RM took to his official Instagram account to post stories of what seems to be new music content. In his story, RM posted a black and white picture of an online music mixer, which contains a series of upper wave files with the folder name labeled as Cubase Pro Project - Record Record This One.

In the next picture, RM posted a black and white selca, Korean term for selfie, with the caption, "getting off work."

RM hints at possible new music (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

RM posts a selca of himself after work (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

RM's sudden update on Instagram regarding fresh music creation began trending on various social media platforms. Fans were quick to speculate whether the K-pop singer-rapper was focusing his time on creating new music for BTS or group member V. Nevertheless, they showcased their excitement for the possibility of the group returning with new groovy music.

Amira @Amira46658071 @ZER0XBLACK

This is not jimin this is me @BTS_twt Ahhh you have no idea how much we miss you. I always have the feeling I need a new bts song, new lyrics, new rhythm. So can't wait for new master piece. And It's late get some sleep joonieThis is not jimin this is me @ZER0XBLACK @BTS_twt Ahhh you have no idea how much we miss you. I always have the feeling I need a new bts song, new lyrics, new rhythm. So can't wait for new master piece. And It's late get some sleep joonie 💜This is not jimin this is me 👇 https://t.co/mg830hta1D

Mel⁷ @MunaykiJinnie @ZER0XBLACK I’m so happy they are sharing so much with us, so happy they feel comfortable doing so 🥺 @BTS_twt They are teasing us too much helpI’m so happy they are sharing so much with us, so happy they feel comfortable doing so 🥺 @ZER0XBLACK @BTS_twt They are teasing us too much help 😭 I’m so happy they are sharing so much with us, so happy they feel comfortable doing so 🥺💜

RM's music update also coincides with group member V's recent Instagram stories. He posted a black and white snippet of himself sitting in a studio room with a microphone behind him, and soft music playing in the background.

Currently, the septet is on break, relaxing and trying to spend most of their leisure time doing things they love. Despite being on an extended period of rest, fans of the group, known as ARMY, have kept a close eye on any updates from the boys via their official Instagram accounts.

Latest updates on BTS

On January 31, 2022, HYBE Label dropped the official teaser of Stay Alive, which is produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook, for the group's webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKO. The announcement of the much-anticipated track was first made on January 5, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

The snippet is 17 seconds long and reveals Jungkook’s mellifluous voice singing the ending lyrics of the original soundtrack. The duo's first-ever OST will be released on February 4, 2022 at 9.00pm EST, and for Korean citizens, on January 5, 2022 at 11.00am KST.

Edited by Sabika