BTS' RM gives ARMY an exclusive tour of his artsy studio

BTS’ RM has treated fans to an exclusive tour of his studio. The globally famous K-pop idol posted pictures of his chic studio space on his Instagram account which has several artsy designs.
For his space, he has shown a special fondness and appreciation for Korean modern artists, including Dansaekhwa masters Kim Whan-ki, Lee U-fan, and Yun Hyong-keun. The group’s fans, known as ARMY, have been eager to see RM’s remodeled workstation for a while.
Fans react to BTS' RM's upgraded studio space
On February 11, 2022, K-pop idol RM updated his Instagram feed and surprised fans with pictures of his upgraded workstation. He posted pictures of the exclusive pieces of art that are placed in his studio space and gave ARMYs a fun tour.
In his pictures, RM tagged multiple artists whose modern and meaningful designs were set up in different locations of the studio. He also gave a tour of the artwork which were placed in various corridors and corners of the HYBE building.
From wooden floors to beautiful calligraphy, RM creates his magic within these walls. With an exquisite environment, the idol’s creative ideas resonate throughout the studio.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to gush over RM’s esthetic studio space. They stated that he beautifully redecorated his workstation and thanked him for sharing pictures of it.
After announcing their extended vacation period in December 2021, BTS members created their individual Instagram accounts to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. RM, being the genius that he is, chose the username rkive which is the same as his studio name.
The K-pop idol is quite an active user and updates his fans frequently. His official Instagram account has multiple pictures of meaningful art work. RM also spends most of his time visiting art galleries and museums, expanding his art knowledge.
More updates on the K-pop boy group
BTS’ webtoon series 7Fates: CHAKHO is amassing attention among netizens. It is a stirring story of seven characters who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters aka beom. In the series, each character discovers his powers and gradually evolves and overcomes several hardships together.
On February 11, 2022 the full version of the series OST, Stay Alive, was made available on digital streaming platforms for fans and K-pop enthusiasts to download. Additionally, HYBE released a promotional video for the track, which included glimpses of animated characters from the series.