BTS' RM gives ARMY an exclusive tour of his artsy studio

BTS’ RM has treated fans to an exclusive tour of his studio. The globally famous K-pop idol posted pictures of his chic studio space on his Instagram account which has several artsy designs.

For his space, he has shown a special fondness and appreciation for Korean modern artists, including Dansaekhwa masters Kim Whan-ki, Lee U-fan, and Yun Hyong-keun. The group’s fans, known as ARMY, have been eager to see RM’s remodeled workstation for a while.

Fans react to BTS' RM's upgraded studio space

On February 11, 2022, K-pop idol RM updated his Instagram feed and surprised fans with pictures of his upgraded workstation. He posted pictures of the exclusive pieces of art that are placed in his studio space and gave ARMYs a fun tour.

In his pictures, RM tagged multiple artists whose modern and meaningful designs were set up in different locations of the studio. He also gave a tour of the artwork which were placed in various corridors and corners of the HYBE building.

From wooden floors to beautiful calligraphy, RM creates his magic within these walls. With an exquisite environment, the idol’s creative ideas resonate throughout the studio.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to gush over RM’s esthetic studio space. They stated that he beautifully redecorated his workstation and thanked him for sharing pictures of it.

CARLABONARA ⁷ @minsugamins he really said I own this level 🥰 Thank you Rm for the photographic tour of your studio and the surrounding hallwayshe really said I own this level 🥰 Thank you Rm for the photographic tour of your studio and the surrounding hallways 😭 he really said I own this level 🥰

JM JennieMarvs @JMJennieMarvs @allkpop Among the members im always curious on what he post next.. coz it feels like im in an art exhibit! Thanks RM.. @allkpop Among the members im always curious on what he post next.. coz it feels like im in an art exhibit! Thanks RM..

⁷ MereLADay3&4💜 @mp12122 @modooborahae @BTS_twt His studio is just beautiful. What a wonderful creative environment. I wouldn’t expect anything less from RM! Thanks for the information! @modooborahae @BTS_twt His studio is just beautiful. What a wonderful creative environment. I wouldn’t expect anything less from RM! Thanks for the information!

Trần Lê Đông Anh @TrnLngAnh10 The studio is beyond imagination.Every time I look at RM's studio,I'm reminded of last year's historical event,birthday cake and bicycle🥲 @BTS_twt Wow,RM's Rkive studio.I don't think I got lost in the museum.I want to book a ticket to get lost in ur own world,do u sell admission ticketsThe studio is beyond imagination.Every time I look at RM's studio,I'm reminded of last year's historical event,birthday cake and bicycle🥲 @BTS_twt Wow,RM's Rkive studio.I don't think I got lost in the museum.I want to book a ticket to get lost in ur own world,do u sell admission tickets😉The studio is beyond imagination.Every time I look at RM's studio,I'm reminded of last year's historical event,birthday cake and bicycle🥲

☾Moonchild Rising⁷ 💜🐦🎶🐋🎣🌟🧈 @BBVitaz #RM

These sleeping heads probably mean something more . Who can look at sunflower and not smile? Instant Hobi & chaotic BTS comes to mind. The waterfall is pretty. I'm not sure where from; Hawaii, Japan, or Findland? It has to bring back memories. #RKIVE studio art tour:These sleeping heads probably mean something more. Who can look at sunflower and not smile? Instant Hobi & chaotic BTS comes to mind. The waterfall is pretty. I'm not sure where from; Hawaii, Japan, or Findland? It has to bring back memories. #RM #RKIVE studio art tour:These sleeping heads probably mean something more😴. Who can look at sunflower and not smile? Instant Hobi & chaotic BTS comes to mind. The waterfall is pretty. I'm not sure where from; Hawaii, Japan, or Findland? It has to bring back memories.💜😊 https://t.co/SrxlmIIJIK

Rar07 @daizie07 #rm #namjoon #knj @BTS_twt_JOONIE Wow that's an amazingly beautiful studio, it reminds me of the museum & places you travel & visited, very impressive indeed, i love it #joonie @BTS_twt_JOONIE Wow that's an amazingly beautiful studio, it reminds me of the museum & places you travel & visited, very impressive indeed, i love it #joonie #rm #namjoon #knj 💜💜💜💜💜

After announcing their extended vacation period in December 2021, BTS members created their individual Instagram accounts to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. RM, being the genius that he is, chose the username rkive which is the same as his studio name.

The K-pop idol is quite an active user and updates his fans frequently. His official Instagram account has multiple pictures of meaningful art work. RM also spends most of his time visiting art galleries and museums, expanding his art knowledge.

More updates on the K-pop boy group

BTS’ webtoon series 7Fates: CHAKHO is amassing attention among netizens. It is a stirring story of seven characters who are bound by fate to rid their community of monsters aka beom. In the series, each character discovers his powers and gradually evolves and overcomes several hardships together.

On February 11, 2022 the full version of the series OST, Stay Alive, was made available on digital streaming platforms for fans and K-pop enthusiasts to download. Additionally, HYBE released a promotional video for the track, which included glimpses of animated characters from the series.

Edited by Sabika