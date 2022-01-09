BTS Jungkook's Rolling Stones interview named one of the 'Most Read Stories of 2021'

BTS is back in the spotlight once again. The BTS maknae, Jungkook's interview with Rolling Stone is one of the Most Read Stories of 2021. On December 31st, 2021, prestigious American publication, Rolling Stone, published an article listing some of the Most Read Stories of 2021. Amongst many political, international and national stories, Jungkook's interview with Rolling Stone also managed to make it on this list.
According to Rolling Stone, they mentioned,
An interview with BTS’s JungKook also appeared high up on the most-read list this year.
Known for his soothing vocals, savvy dance moves and fit physique, the youngest BTS member is now considered a trendsetter for 2022, with this latest news. Netizens expressed their excitement and shared various excerpts of this news throughout the internet.
Netizens in awe of BTS Jungkook's interview being one of the Most Read Stories of 2021
Being acknowledged by a leading magazine known for journalism especially in music, ARMY is still reeling from this surprise. Many of these fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy at the recognition Jungkook is receiving.
One netizen shared a quote from the interview on how Jungkook felt comfortable due to other BTS members. Another netizen recognizes the young star as being a born pop-star.
Some fans believe that whatever endeavor the maknae pursues, he will be successful regardless. They believe this is the impact BTS and Jungkook have on people.
A walk down memory lane: Jungkook's BTS journey
According to Rolling Stone,
While the vocalists and rappers show off their diverse pitches and wordplay, it's Jungkook's bridge with notes impossibly high that cement this as one of BTS' most outstanding performances.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Being the youngest member of the group, Jungkook was only 15 years old when he first debuted with the band. Netizens and AMRYs who have followed the band since 2013 have seen the young superstar grow up in front of the camera. ARMYs can't wait to see what the young star has in store for 2022.