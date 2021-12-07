BTS' 'Butter,' TWICE's 'The Feels' and Epik High's 'Rosario' feature in Rolling Stones' Top 50 Best songs of 2021

The Rolling Stones recently launched their Top 50 Best Song list; three major K-POP acts have made it big on the list. The list now includes Butter by BTS, The Feels by TWICE and, Rosario by Epik High, alongside various other international and global artists.

Standing tall and proud at rank number #16 is none other than BTS's Butter! This funky song not only received a Grammy Nomination but also managed to make it on Rolling Stone's list and here's what they had to say,

"Butter' rides a Chic-loving disco groove similar to their megahit 'Dynamite."

But this is not the only K-pop band to make it on the list as snagging rank number #40 is none other than Epik High's Rosario. Here's what the Rolling Stones had to say,

"Over a light trap beat and flamenco-style guitar, the three artists trade verses about the standard for K-Pop acts to follow."

Snagging rank number #50 was TWICE's The Feels, and this is what the Rolling Stones had to say about this groovy tune,

"It deservedly caught the attention of Western market. ...'The Feels' is one of the year's most effervescent choruses: 'Boy, I, Boy, I, Boy, I know, I know you got the feels,' will be replaying in your head all day."

Netizens take to social media over Rolling Stones' best songs list

Witnessing their favorite K-pop idols garnering international recognition for their music, netizens from different parts of the world cannot contain their enthusiasm and excitement over Rolling Stones' Top 50 Best Songs list!

ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🪐🌌(zergdouniot7 sworded)SEMI IA @seoktr BTS Butter is No 10 NME top 50 Best Songs of 2021



"A feel-good summer smash, award winning track put its focus on fun, cramming in pop culture references & squelching bassline it was impossible not to strut to. results were something that oozed confidence & cool, & provided+ BTS Butter is No 10 NME top 50 Best Songs of 2021"A feel-good summer smash, award winning track put its focus on fun, cramming in pop culture references & squelching bassline it was impossible not to strut to. results were something that oozed confidence & cool, & provided+ https://t.co/XtDDNAlJan

Heather🧪 @datzu_yah ROLLING STONE JUST RANKED THE FEELS AS ONE OF THE TOP 50 BEST SONGS OF 2021 ROLLING STONE JUST RANKED THE FEELS AS ONE OF THE TOP 50 BEST SONGS OF 2021 https://t.co/kedCNPdsd2

It is indeed a big moment for the various fandoms and the K-pop community at large to be mentioned in a list by such an established institution.

With the triumphant Oscar victory, Parasite snagged the spotlight on the South Korean movie industry. Of late, there has been significant international fervor surrounding the South Korean Entertainment industry due to cult phenomena like BTS and Squid Game.

But talent runs strong within the K-pop industry as more and more K-pop bands are now gaining recognition. It's safe to say that the world is slowly warming up to the multiple avenues of K-pop.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul