Rookie Cops teaser: Kang Daniel and Chae Soo-bin’s romance has fans weak in the knees

Disney Plus Korea released a new teaser trailer for Rookie Cops, the upcoming romantic cop drama featuring a star-studded cast, on January 17. The latest preview shows the chemistry of Kang Daniel as Wi Seung-hyun and Chae Soo-bin as Go Eun-gang seems to hit it off with the fans.

The teaser shows multiple situations where Seung-hyun and Soo-bin spend time together. Many fans have praised the sweet visuals and expressions of the actors.

Romance drama Rookie Cops has released a new preview clip for fans of romantic moments between the main leads. The teaser shows a glimpse of the flirtatious moments fans can expect from the show. The latest preview introduces the main couple of the show, Wi Seung-hyun (Kang Daniel) and Go Eun-gang (Chae Soo-bin.)

The teaser opens with Seung-hyun and Eun-gang making eye contact and the former saying,

“No one knows what will happen even an inch ahead in life, just like destiny.”

The next couple of scenes shows the couple taking night walks, riding bicycles, gazing at each other, and being each other’s support systems. It also indicates Kang Daniel’s confession, as his voiceover says,

“Are you a fool to not even know the difference between feeling uncomfortable or feeling butterflies?”

The banter continues as Eun-gang replies that the feelings are confusing for her, to which Seung-hyun tells her that she should find someone else who doesn’t make her feel confused.

While the words of Seung-hyun arise from the irritation of Eun-gang not realizing her feelings towards him, the teaser suggests that the couple will grow on each other gradually.

Wi Seung-hyun is a passionate student who aims to be a great policeman like his father, who heads the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Agency. On the other hand, Go Eun-gang is a troublemaker who enters the police school to chase after her unrequited love.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the visual chemistry of the duo:

펲시



This is just a teaser but my heart fluttered already

thank you writernim pdnim the production house etc for casting #KANGDANIEL and #ChaeSooBin as the leads 🥺 my favorites in one frame. 2022 already start really amazing <3

A major part of Rookie Cops will emphasize the contrasting lovers navigating studies, life, and love together with a star-studded cast of Kang Daniel, Cha Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, Park Yoo-na, Kim Woo-seok, and Min Do-hee.

It aims to tell the story of young adults born in 2000 and their journey of paving their way in orthodox, highly-competitive college life.

Disney Plus' Star Originals' Rookie Cops will premiere on January 26, 2022.

