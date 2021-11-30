Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik confirmed to lead new romance drama

Nevertheless’ Han So Hee and Happiness’ Park Hyung Sik will showcase a visual explosion in an upcoming romantic drama. On November 29, Newsen confirmed that the duo had been roped in as the leads for a heart-fluttering romantic story between two music lovers. The duo will be a new on-screen couple that fans are already looking forward to.

The drama, titled Soundtrack #1, will be helmed by Kim Hee Won, the famous director behind Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown.

‘Soundtrack #1’ K-drama confirmed with Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee as main stars

Park Hyung Sik, a former idol and current actor, has proven his acting talent with multiple hits under his belt, such as Strong Woman Bong Soon, The Heirs, and historical drama Hwarang. Meanwhile, Han So Hee has shown her worth and skills in South Korean cable network’s biggest hit, The World of the Married and My Name.

In fresh casting news, the duo will now be seen together in Soundtrack #1, a drama about two best friends’ journey of falling in love.

Han So Hee will essay the role of Lee Eun Soo, a lyricist who is straightforward and doesn’t mind speaking what’s on her mind. Park Hyung Sik plays Han Sun Woo, an aspiring photographer new to the business. He has a gentle personality and is a man of few words.

Eun Soo and Sun Woo have been friends for nearly 20 years. Due to some circumstances, they start living under one roof for a couple of weeks. The proximity of the best friends in the same industry then blossoms into romance as they discover their hidden feelings for each other.

Soundtrack #1 was previously known as Why Did You Come To My House. The casting choices of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will provide a refreshing visual to the audience. Both actors have made quite a reputation for themselves. While Park Hyung Sik is a senior with years of experience, Han So Hee is still a bit new to leading dramas.

With an interesting cast and a charming best-friends-to-lovers trope, Soundtrack #1 is already creating buzz. Not to forget director Kim Hee Won, who received critical acclaim and fans' support for his impactful cinematography in Vincenzo.

The show, Soundtrack #1, is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is currently seen in the mystery-thriller series Happiness, his first K-drama since getting discharged from the military.

As for the rising superstar, Han So Hee was recently reported to be in talks for the lead role in a survival drama. The drama is also discussing its lead roles with veteran actors Park Seo Joon and Wi Ha Joon.

Edited by R. Elahi