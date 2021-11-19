Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon to star in K Project with Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee

Wi Ha Joon is set to star in a brand new drama, K Project, along with Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon.

Ha Joon took on the role of police officer Hwang Jun Ho on Squid Game and became one of the biggest breakout stars from South Korea. The talented actor, who also played the second lead in the K-Drama Romance is a Bonus Book, has the world enthralled, and evidently, no one can get enough of his charm.

According to sources, Wi Ha Joon is ready to take on another iconic role, along with two other incredible actors, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee.

"Project K" tells the story of human wounds and anxiety, survival, and human dignity. Filming will begin in January next year.

Squid Game fame Wi Ha Joon’s K Project will release in 2022

On November 18, it was revealed that the Squid Game star had been cast in an upcoming drama, K Project, which was previously known as Gyeongseong Creature.

Wi Ha Joon confirmed to join the drama 'K Project' together with Han Sohee and Park Seo Joon which is scheduled to be broadcast next year. He will play as Park Seo joon's best friend Kwon Joon-taek.



Wi Ha Joon confirmed to join the drama 'K Project' together with Han Sohee and Park Seo Joon which is scheduled to be broadcast next year. He will play as Park Seo joon's best friend Kwon Joon-taek.

Wi Ha Joon’s agency, MSTeam Entertainment, in response to the reports, confirmed the news, stating:

“Wi Ha Joon is starring in ‘K Project.’ The exact details are currently being sorted out.”

The upcoming drama, directed by Hot Stove League director Jung Dong Yoon, has been described as a thriller revolving around survival and human dignity. In a storyline that appears to be vaguely reminiscent of Squid Game, K Project reportedly tells the stories of youngsters who live at a time when their rights and sovereignty are taken away from them.

This calls for them to take drastic measures and risk their lives to attain basic happiness and joy. The new show will be written by Kang Eun Kyung, who also wrote the Dr. Romantic series.

Joining Wi Ha Joon will be Park Seo Joon, who will soon be starring in a Marvel production, and Han So Hee, who is still riding high after her incredible performance in the gritty thriller, My Name.

While Park Seo Joon has been approached to play the male lead Jang Tae Sang, Wi Ha Joon will be playing his best friend, Kwon Joon Taek.

Despite being born in a wealthy household, Kwon Joon Taek feels hostility toward his pro-Japanese family. He finds a close confidante in Park Seo Joon’s character, and the two become fast friends.

kdrama fairy @kdramafairy Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Jun in one drama I CANT Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Jun in one drama I CANT https://t.co/vdAjVkzJ18

In addition to the international success of Squid Game, Wi Ha Joon has a full slate of planned projects, beginning with the December 17 premiere of Bad and Crazy. According to reports, the international heartthrob is also in talks to join the cast of Little Women after filming K Project.

Edited by Ravi Iyer