Squid Game's Wi Ha Joon makes it to People Magazine's List

People Magazine’s eagerly anticipated list of ‘25 of the Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now' is out, and it includes Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon.

The list celebrates, as the title suggests, “sexy men” from the world of television. The Magazine describes it as,

From fictional firemen who set our hearts ablaze to a French chef who makes our hearts flip like a crepe, here are the sexiest men on TV in 2021

Squid Game's Wi Ha Joon occupies the first position on People Magazine's list

People Magazine released the list this year, on November 10. The list features men from all over the world (albeit mostly from English shows) who have made an impact on the audience. This time, Squid Game’s dashing cop played by Wi Ha Joon has made the ranks, and the Internet wholeheartedly agrees.

"25 of the sexiest men you can watch on TV now"

People Magazine described the actor as:

"'Squid Game' star Wi Ha Joon is totally gorgeous and sweet as dalgona candy."

This is not the first time the Romance is a Bonus Book star’s looks are being appreciated. While Wi Ha Joon’s chiseled looks had garnered a generous amount of attention in Squid Game, his role as the brave cop looking out for his family had also melted hearts.

The actor had also left the internet reeling for breath after he was chosen to be on the cover of the October issue of Men’s Health Korea, where he was photographed by Kim Jeong Hoon.

Joining Wi Ha Joon on the list of good-looking fictional men were Oscar Isaac from Scenes of a Marriage, Scott Speedman in Grey’s Anatomy, Joy Ellis in Insecure, and Hassan Minhaj from The Tonight Show, among others. Strangely enough, Penn Badgely’s marauding murderer character Joe from You had also found himself in the Top 25.

Wi Ha Joon is not the only Korean on the list. The People Magazine list also includes John Cho, who played Spike Spiegel in the live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. While the show might not have left much of a mark yet, John definitely did.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon is all set to step into the shoes of the lead role for the first time. The actor has mainly played supporting parts and second leads in dramas, including Something in the Rain and Romance is a Bonus Book. But that is set to change as the talented actor will be joining the cast of Little Women as the main lead. The show also stars Yoomi’s Cells’ Kim Go Eun and Suspicious Partner’s Nam Ji Hyun.

