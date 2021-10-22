Seoul Drama Awards 2021 winners: Vincenzo, Missing Child, Penthouse, and more

The 2021 Seoul Drama Awards, aka the Seoul International Drama Awards, were held on October 21 at 5:05 PM KST. The prestigious awards ceremony was hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin at MBC’s public hall.

The winners of the Seoul Drama Awards 2021 came from more than 11 countries, showcasing the sheer amount of incredible talent created across borders. The international awards were held without an audience, through a live stream. Many known K-dramas and actors won major awards at the events.

Seoul Drama Awards 2021: Complete winners’ list

The 2021 Seoul Drama Awards’ winners are judged and screened by a reputed panel of judges ranging from producers, directors, heads of content at major companies such as WarnerMedia, professors, film critics, and more.

The Seoul Drama Awards are divided into three broad categories - International Competition, International Invitation, and Outstanding Korean Drama.

K-drama Missing Child swept three awards - the Grand Prize, Best Director for Yo Jong Won, and Best Actor for Park Hyuk Kwon.

The Excellent Korean Drama went to crime-thriller Vincenzo, with Outstanding Korean Drama going to Start-Up, Taxi Driver, and Kairos. Song Joong Ki and Bae Suzy took home awards for Outstanding Korean Actor and Actress respectively for their award-winning shows.

Here’s the complete list of awards for the Seoul Drama Awards 2021:

Grand Prize: Missing Child (South Korea)

TV Movie Golden Prize: Frederica Montseny, the woman who speaks - Spain

TV Movie Silver Bird Prize: This House is Mine - Germany

Mini-series Golden Prize: The Investigation - Denmark

Mini-series Silver Bird Prize: The Bad Kids - China

Serial Drama Golden Prize: The Penthouse - South Korea

Serial Drama Silver Bird Prize: Go Ahead - China

Short-Form Golden Prize: Passengers - Russia

Short-Form Silver Bird Prize: Delete Me - Norway

Below are the winners in the Individual category of the Seoul Drama Awards 2021:

Best Actor: Park Hyuk Kwon - Missing Child (South Korea)

Best Actress: Elle Fanning - The Great (U.S.A)

Best Director: Jo Yong Won - Missing Child (South Korea)

Best Screenwriter: Russell T Davies - It’s a Sin (UK)

Jury’s Special Size (Recommended by the jury and selected by the organizing committee) (3): Bonus Vacation (Malaysia), Atlantic Crossing (Norway), and The Pit S4 (Turkey)

The Seoul Drama Awards was "created to overcome" cultural differences across borders and spread knowledge of incredibly crafted dramas that represent their own cultures. As such, in the International Invitation category, awards go to dramas that have been loved by global fans and the most popular actor or actress.

International Drama Awards (2): I Told Sunset About You (Thailand) and Signal (Japan)

Asian Star Prize (5): Marcus Chang (Taiwan), Sakaguchi Kentaro (Japan), ‘PP’ Krit Amnuaydechkorn (Thailand) and Amanda Manopo (Indonesia)

In the Outstanding Korean Drama category for Seoul Drama Awards 2021, the criteria for choosing K-dramas was selecting dramas that were exported to 15 or more countries or recorded exports valuing more than three million dollars.

Excellent Korean Drama: Vincenzo

Outstanding Korean Dramas (3): Start-Up, Taxi Driver, Kairos

Outstanding Korean Actor: Song Joong Ki for Vincenzo

Outstanding Korean Actress: Bae Suzy for Start-Up

Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Okay by Young Tak (Revolutionary Sisters)

Here are some reactions from the fans:

영원한배수지 (SUZY) @suzycontents #BAESUZY #수지 [INFO] START-UP won Best Hallyu Drama Excellence Awards at 2021 Seoul (International) Drama Awards !!“And I'm really thankful to our Suzy and Nam Joohyuk, who worked hard with acting that was difficult” #SUZY [INFO] START-UP won Best Hallyu Drama Excellence Awards at 2021 Seoul (International) Drama Awards !!“And I'm really thankful to our Suzy and Nam Joohyuk, who worked hard with acting that was difficult”#SUZY #BAESUZY #수지 https://t.co/chujtpeU48

Meanwhile, amidst controversy, Kim Seon Ho's character Han Ji Pyeong from Start-Up received the Character of the Year Award at the Seoul Drama Awards 2021.

선호 @MrDimple_SeonHo Congrats #KimSeonHo 🎉🎉 Han Ji-Pyeong character portray by him won “character of the year” in 2021 Seoul International Drama Awards💚 We give credit where is due, you can’t deny the talent that he got👏👏 congrats Congrats #KimSeonHo 🎉🎉 Han Ji-Pyeong character portray by him won “character of the year” in 2021 Seoul International Drama Awards💚 We give credit where is due, you can’t deny the talent that he got👏👏 congrats https://t.co/1OeaPvA4qx

In other news, Bae Suzy has been confirmed to act in the star-studded eight-part series, Anna.

