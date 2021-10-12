Song Joong Ki shares the Squid Game craze he witnessed during Bogota's filming

Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki attended the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and talked about Netflix's current hit, Squid Game. He revealed how big the show has become and its global power that he was a first-hand witness to.

He experienced the spread and power of Hwang Dong Hyuk's show while on a trip to Europe for his highly-anticipated upcoming movie Bogota.

'I was proud to feel the popularity of Korean content,' says Song Joong Ki for Squid Game's global success

BIFF opened its red carpet on October 6 at the Busan Cinema Center. Among the many famous Korean celebrities who graced the red carpet was the Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki.

During an interview, My Daily reported Song Joong Ki praising the global power of Lee Jung Jae-starred Squid Game, which has undoubtedly become a phenomenon.

He shared moments when he realized the craze of Squid Game spread far and wide and the responsibility that he now feels being a Korean entertainment superstar.

He revealed that when he went to a European island to film for Bogota, he sat beside the passengers as it was a small plane. Three foreigners were seated around him, and he saw them all watching Squid Game.

He added, (translated from Systran):

"There were a lot of foreigners living there and watching 'Squid Game'. When 'Space Sweepers' was on the top 10 of Netflix, I didn't feel it because I wondered if foreigners could understand our emotions, but I was proud to feel the popularity of Korean content there."

Bong Joon How's Parasite made the waves in 2020, and now Hwang Dong Hyuk's Squid Game in 2021, Song Joong Ki agrees there's a specific type of responsibility to live up to the expectations.

"I feel good, but on the other hand, I also felt a responsibility to make things better." (Translated from Systran)

More about Song Joong Ki's upcoming movie, Bogota

Directed by award-winning Kim Se Jong, Bogota stars the Vincenzo actor, Mouse star Lee Hee Joon, Hotel del Luna and D.P.'s Jo Hyun Chul and Colombian actress Juana Del Rio.

The movie's plot revolves around two Koreans immigrating to Colombia in the 1990s and settling in Bogota. The movie's alternate title is Bogota: City of the Lost. The film suffered multiple delays but finally wrapped up filming on October 6.

