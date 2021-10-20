Bae Suzy all set for a transformation in upcoming show Anna

Coupang Play’s latest series Anna has confirmed the cast list, and the biggest name on it is none other than Bae Suzy!

Anna, originally titled The Second Anna, is director Lee Joo Young’s latest venture. The eight-part limited series was initially supposed to be a film, but it was soon expanded into a drama given the plot's potential. Anna follows the life of a woman whose single lie creates a domino effect beyond her control, and she eventually ends up living someone else’s life.

Director Lee Joo Young described the show as,

“Anna’ is a story about someone who loses themselves and part of their life because of a lie that started from a feeling of loss.”

Bae Suzy confirmed to be part of Anna

On October 20, Coupang Play, the producers of Anna, confirmed the cast list for the show. They stated:

“Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, and Park Ye Young have confirmed their casting in ‘Anna.’ Filming began on October 15.”

Bae Suzy had reportedly been in talks for the role from back when it was known as The Second Anna. The “nation’s first love”, Suzy, is stated to play the protagonist, Yoo Mi, the woman whose tiny lie changes her life forever. For the Start-Up actor, Anna will be an excellent opportunity to showcase her range.

Suzy admitted to being excited about the role:

“When I read the script, it was like I’d been swept up in ‘Anna.’ I was nervous in a good way while preparing for the project, and couldn’t wait for the day that filming would begin. I’m looking forward to the ‘Anna’ that the director, the staff, and we can make together.”

Apart from Bae Suzy, the rest of the cast list too looks promising.

Jung Eun Chae, whose last appearance was in The King: Eternal Monarch, has been cast as Hyun Joo, whose tense relationship with Bae Suzy’s Yoo Mi forms the crux of Anna. Hyun Joo is described as a woman marked by her indifference towards others, who holds herself above others, not part of the crowd.

Jung Eun Chae, impressed with the show’s script, said,

“The powerful script captivated me. I’m looking forward to showing a new character, and I’m happy to be working with such great actors and crew members.”

Kim Jun Han has been cast opposite Bae Suzy, playing the role of Yoo Mi’s ambitious husband, Ji Hoon. Kim Jun Han was last seen on Hospital Playlist. The actor, who also had substantial parts in One Spring Night and Prison Playbook, gushed about the project, saying:

“As soon as I read the script, I wanted to do the project. There’s a strong sense of depth in the story and the director’s perspective is exciting. I’m grateful to be part of this project.”

The fourth character of note is being played by none other than the recently concluded Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s beloved Writer Wang. In Anna, Park Ye Young plays the dependable senior, who happens to be the only person Yoo Mi trusts. Park Ye Young, too, expressed excitement for the project and promised to do her best.

“It’s an honor to work with such great people on such a great project. I’ll do my best so that we can get great results as well.”

With this talented line-up, Anna surely looks like a show to watch out for. Coupang Play’s general director, Kim Sung Han, has nothing but good wishes for this ambitious project, pointing chiefly to Bae Suzy’s big transformation for her role. He said,

“We were drawn to the immersion of the story. We are looking forward to Lee Joo Young’s unique perspective and detailed direction as well as Suzy’s big transformation. We are positive that this will be a trending project that will draw attention in 2022.”

Anna is scheduled for a 2022 release.

