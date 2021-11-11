Park Seo Joon’s 2018 photo with his standee goes viral on Facebook

Hallyu superstar Park Seo Joon was last spotted by fans in a drama in 2020 with Netflix’s hit webtoon adaptation Itaewon Class. While he has been traveling the world for his current exciting projects, a two-year-old photo of him being a fan of himself went viral on Facebook.

The What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim actor’s love for himself goes far and wide. While he isn’t as narcissistic in real life as Lee Young Joon from the show, he doesn’t leave the chance to show fans his funny side. He does it all for his fans by taking pictures with his standees or trying to hide his double chin on a coffee truck’s photo.

Fans go crazy over Park Seo Joon’s years’ old photo, make it go viral

In a bid to showcase their love, a Facebook K-drama fan account posted a collage of Park Seo Joon’s old pictures with his standees. At the time of writing, the post has garnered 17k shares and 126k likes. Two of the photos are from the actor’s collaboration with Bibigo, a company offering various Korean food products. The caption for the photo states,

“If you can’t marry your idol, marry his fanboy”

As the brand’s model, Park Seo Joon’s face is plastered across multiple Bibigo products from dumplings and seaweed to soup mixes. Having a popular celebrity's standee does great business for brands, so it was only a matter of time before Bibigo did it too. In 2018, during one of his visits, Park Seo Joon saw his Bibigo standee, clicked a few photos and uploaded it on his Instagram. But fans never expected the photo to blow up after several years.

erin @ierinbingham I didn’t but the Park Seo Joon noodles but damn I was tempted I didn’t but the Park Seo Joon noodles but damn I was tempted https://t.co/9limu6WTYe

shreeya⁷ ♡ @aishiteruyoongi I work at a Korean supermarket, so whenever I’m stacking food all I can see is Park Seo Joon’s face because he’s he face of bibigo😭😭 I work at a Korean supermarket, so whenever I’m stacking food all I can see is Park Seo Joon’s face because he’s he face of bibigo😭😭

The photos going viral might have something to do with how MIA the actor has been in the Korean entertainment industry. He showed off his charming good looks and cooking skills in the variety show Youn’s Stay in 2021. However, after that, the actor went off the radar for some time, only coming back to upload pictures on Instagram once in a while.

Is Park Seo Joon's Marvel rumor confirmed?

An interesting rumor began circulating stating that Park Seo Joon is getting his Hollywood break with Marvel’s upcoming 2023 movie, Captain Marvel 2 aka The Marvels. While the agencies were quick to churn out vague statements, the rumors were finally confirmed a few months ago in September.

As fans celebrated the news, some also hoped that the Hallyu superstar’s role in the movie would be more than just token representation. Especially with the recent outburst of fans with an NBC reporter’s “cringe” question to Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, they hope the actor is well-received in the Western media.

czar••• @manesul Fel @Fel_Space "For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"🤡

OH THE CRINGE "For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"🤡OH THE CRINGE https://t.co/Z9h35yDWxG Emphasis on the US bcos he's been famous in Korea for decades. Also this reminds me of parasite and bts, i hope they don't do this to park seo joon when his marvel movie comes 😐 twitter.com/Fel_Space/stat… Emphasis on the US bcos he's been famous in Korea for decades. Also this reminds me of parasite and bts, i hope they don't do this to park seo joon when his marvel movie comes 😐 twitter.com/Fel_Space/stat…

the nightmare before lexmas🐺🦇🎄 @lexduncan And when this man enters the MCU don't say I didn't warn y'all And when this man enters the MCU don't say I didn't warn y'all https://t.co/yDY8JdVnrm

the nightmare before lexmas🐺🦇🎄 @lexduncan @themoosef Me sitting in the theater as soon as the opening credits start: WHERE IS PARK SEO JOON @themoosef Me sitting in the theater as soon as the opening credits start: WHERE IS PARK SEO JOON

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon was spotted at Incheon International Airport on November 2, with reports stating he had wrapped up filming for the Marvel movie.

