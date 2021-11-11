Fans slam American reporter for question to 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae

Actor Lee Jung Jae is one of the most noteworthy Korean actors with many celebrated works listed in his filmography. The actor was recently asked a cringeworthy question by an American reporter for the celebrity TV show Extra, and fans did not appreciate it.

They did, however, love the terrific response from the Squid Game actor and also expressed how frustrating it was to see the reporter pose such an ill-informed question to the star.

American fans also expressed their embarrassment with the entire ordeal and wondered why the reporter asked such a question to an actor who is a superstar in his country.

What was the question posed to Lee Jung Jae?

In the video that was posted on November 10, the actor was asked, "For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life-change for you since the series came out?"

It seemed from the actor's expression in the video that he understood the question even before the translator explained it to him. He had a knowing smile, and said,

"Yes, that is correct. Of course, the biggest change is that many people recognize me. In America, that is..."

He elaborated, "Even in restaurants or in the streets, people recognize me. So I'm startled as well and I think, 'Why is that person looking at me?' But when we lock eyes, we talk about Squid Game. So I feel that the show was very successful."

Why were fans upset with the question posed to Lee Jung Jae?

Fans believed the question was inappropriate because of Lee Jung Jae's stature as an actor back in South Korea. Many noted that the reporter should have done his research before the interview and were upset with the question posed towards the veteran actor.

Fans also pointed out that the interpreter did not translate Lee Jung Jae's answer accurately. The interpreter translated his answer as "Even in America at that".

The Squid Game actor had however said, "In America, that is". The two statements were not similar and fans felt that the interpretor did not accurately express Lee Jung Jae's sentiments with the translation. Twitter was also flooded with reactions from fans who called this out.

Meanwhile, the director of Squid Game confirmed that a second season is in the works.

