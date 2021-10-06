Top 5 most-followed K-drama actors on Instagram

With the growth of the K-drama industry internationally, many actors and actresses are shooting up the social media ladder in terms of engagement and followers. Find out who the most popular and in-trend actors are in the industry right now, below.

Which K-drama actor is the most followed on Instagram?

5) Nam Joo-hyuk (16.2 million)

Hailing from Busan, South Korea, Nam Joo-hyuk is one of the biggest actors in the K-drama industry currently. He is currently under Management SOOP and has over 16 million followers on Instagram.

Joo-hyuk got his star in acting through a supporting role in tvN's The Idle Mermaid. He shot to fame with his first lead role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo alongside Lee Sung-kyung. He will soon feature in the film Remember.

4) Ji Chang-wook (17.7 million)

With 17.7 million followers, Ji Chang-wook makes it to number four on this list. He is from the Gyeonggi Province in South Korea. Originally an actor for musical theater, he transitioned to films in 2006 and eventually television in 2008.

Some of his most well-known acting roles are from the shows Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, and Melting Me Softly. Chang-wook will soon star in The Sound of Magic, which will be hosted by Netflix.

3) Park Seo-joon (19.6 million)

Park Seo-joon broke into the K-drama industry through his roles in Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty. He currently has around 19.6 million followers and is 32 years old, born in Seoul, South Korea.

Seo-joon is often called the "master of romantic comedy" owing to this success in roles for K-dramas in the stated genre. He has been nominated numerous times for his roles in Itaewon Class, Midnight Runners and Fight for my Way.

Seo-joon will star alongside Brie Larson for The Marvels, a movie that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) Lee Jong-suk (20.5 million)

The Yongin-origin actor started off as a model in 2005, before eventually transitioning into an actor. He is currently 32 years old and was born on 14 September 1989.

Jong-suk will star in the brand-new tvN K-drama Big Mouth alongside Girls' Generation's Yoon-a, which releases in 2022. Aside from acting and modeling, Jong-suk also owns a cafe named 89Mansion.

1) Lee Min-ho (26.2 million)

Lee Min-ho is at number one on this list, currently sitting at 26.1 million followers on Instagram. He is from Seoul, South Korea, and is 34 years old.

Lee Min-ho is considered one of the most successful and booked "Hallyu" stars. He has a wax figure of himself in Madam Tussauds and has starred in numerous hit K-dramas such as Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, Boys Over Flowers, and The Heirs.

Also Read

These actors have cemented their status and pedigree across the world. With such credibility and fame, they are bound for more success in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul