Disney Plus Korea reveals eight different main character posters for new K-drama series Rookie Cops

Disney Plus has dropped new posters for its original Korean series Rookie Cops. There are eight individual posters for each main character in the series which Disney uploaded on January 4, 2022.

The series introduces eight leads with different personality traits. It has raised excitement amongst viewers for this police academy campus story.

A new Disney Plus K-drama series

Rookie Cops, a new Disney Plus K-drama series, is on its way and fans are looking forward to its release. The online streaming platform updated its viewers with eight fresh posters. These posters show all the main characters in the series with extensions of their individual personalities in terms of MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) groups.

K-drama Rookie Cops (Images via Instagram/@disneypluskr)

The posters feature eight new rookies played by Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, Park Yoo-na, Park Sung-joon, Dohee, Kim Woo Suk, and In Seo Chun.

The production team for the series stated:

"In the police academy where the freshman students with various charms are gathered, there is no day without worry. The campus life of eight different youths will increase viewers' heart beats as they develop special relationships, and run toward their dreams in their own ways instead of that of the world's."

Trailer, release date and more

The series is about freshman students entering a police academy, which is one of the most exclusive campuses in Korea. It will tell the refreshing stories of eight students and their exciting campus life.

Kang Daniel plays the role of Wi Seung Hyun, an ambitious man on his way to become an elite policeman. But there is a turn of events when he gets involved with a troublemaker named Go Eun Kang. Chae Soo Bin stars as Go Eun Kang, a problematic freshman who entered the police university to chase after her crush.

Rookie Cops is a rom-com highlighting the romance, growth and youth of the students. They will present an interesting mix of their wit and enthralling stories. The director of the series is Kim Byung Soo. The series is set to premiere in the first half of 2022.

