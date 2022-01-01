Top 5 K-dramas to look forward to in 2022

The new year has begun, and K-drama binge-watchers are waiting for new shows to air. These dramas have a unique way of storytelling regardless of any genre. They don't have the same old stale, predictable plots that recycle for seasons. The stories, types of characters, and settings feel new and different.

K-dramas bring one's fantasies to the screen. And this could be a reason why fans love them. 2022 has many K-drama series lined up, and people can't wait to sit back and enjoy.

Ghost Doctor, Tracer and All Of Us Are Dead among top K-dramas releasing in 2022

5) All Of Us Are Dead

K-dramas are masters of creating chilling thriller series. Netflix series All Of Us Are Dead centres around a young group of students trapped inside a school during a zombie infection spread. The situation will put to test their friendship and integrity as each one of them tries their best to come out alive

Episodes: (To Be Announced)

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun

Where to watch: Netflix

When to watch: January 28

4) Through The Darkness

Based on the novel Those Who Read the Minds of Evil” by Kwon Il Yong and Ko Na Moo. This K-drama is about a criminal profiler who struggles to read the minds of serial killers. Song Ha Young (Kim Nam Gil) is a criminal profiler. He is calm and has charisma. He digs up cases and looks into the human mind.

Episodes: 12

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim So Jin, Jin Seon Kyu

Where to watch: SBS

Airing on: January 14

3) Internal Medicine Director Park

K-dramas love to produce medical comedy shows. In the show, Dr Park Won Jang (played by Lee Soo Jin) opens a medical clinic to become the best physician. He believes that private practice will bring him a lot of money. Unfortunately, he finds himself on the brink of bankruptcy.

Episodes: 10

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung

Where to watch: TVing

When to watch: January 14

2) Tracer

Tracer is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Im Si-wan, Go Ah-sung, Son Hyun-joo and Park Yong-woo. This television series is about a no-filter, gutsy man who ventures to take revenge on the Korean National Tax Office.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Im Si Wan, Ko Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, Park Yong Woo, Chu Sang Mi

Where to watch: MBC, wavve

When to watch: January 7

1) Ghost Doctor

This fantasy-based K-drama is about two doctors who are poles opposite. Cha Young Min (Rain) is a gifted doctor with marvelous skills in surgery, but he is haughty. One day, he gets involved in an unforeseen case, and due to this, his spirit possesses another doctor's body.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Rain, Kim Bum, Son Na Eun, Uee

Where to watch: tvN

When to watch: January 3

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

