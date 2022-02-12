BLACKPINK's Rose gifts fans a series of live studio covers on her YouTube channel for her birthday

BLACKPINK's Rose recently shared a series of stirring live studio covers of three famous bands, Coldplay, Neck Deep, and Oasis, on her YouTube Channel. She gave her fans this new surprise on her birthday (by international reckoning) to listen and celebrate.

Roseanne Park (stage name Rose) is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. The talented artist was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. Rose signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012. The 1997-born idol then trained for four years and debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in 2016.

"A priceless gift for us": Fans react to BLACKPINK's Rose live studio covers

On February 11, 2022, K-pop idol Rose uploaded three live studio covers of two legendary rock bands, Coldplay and Oasis, as well as pop band Neck Deep. The singer sat comfortably in a recording studio with a mic in her hand and was accompanied by a guitarist.

Rose first covered the song, Viva La Vida, by Coldplay. For her second cover, she sang Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis and lastly recorded the song December by Neck Deep.

Each video starts with the guitarist skillfully playing his acoustic guitar, followed by Rose singing the lyrics of the songs. She held her phone in one hand and a mic in the other. As the videos proceed, different camera angles capture the young singer's heavenly voice.

Rose styled herself in a casual yet chic outfit and sang her heart out, hitting the notes of all the songs perfectly. In the cover videos, the idol sang without autotune, thus showcasing her powerful vocals, which the artist is famously known for.

After recording her videos, BLACKPINK's Rose took to her official Instagram account and uploaded pictures of her live studio recordings. The idol stated that she recorded these covers as a gift to her fans on her 25th birthday.

Soon enough, fans stormed the internet and gushed over Rose's spectacular performance. They also wished her a happy birthday and thanked her for gifting them something special.

BLACKPINK's Rose is a global success

Rose made her solo debut with the single album R. The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, the highest for a Korean female soloist. Her lead single, On the Ground, was a success as well, topping Billboard Global 200 and entering the top five in South Korea.

Additionally, the K-pop idol was named global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, becoming its first global ambassador in 59 years. She starred as the face of Saint Laurent’s global Fall 2020 campaign. In 2021, Rose became the muse for luxury cosmetics brand Yves Saint Laurent Beaute.

On April 12, 2021, Rosé was declared Tiffany & Co's newest global ambassador and debuted through the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign.

