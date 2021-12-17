 "Our Unnie is so pretty": BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rose show support for Jisoo ahead of 'Snowdrop' premiere 

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo recently attended an online press conference for her upcoming K-Drama series on the JTBC network called 'Snowdrop.' After she posted pictures from the presser online, her bandmates took to social media to show their support.

Jisoo looked absolutely stunning in her Dior black velvet mini-dress and classic diamond earrings from Cartier, finishing the look with a pair of black pumps.

ً @jisooholics the main leads for snowdrop presscon, kim jisoo and jung hae-in! the main leads for snowdrop presscon, kim jisoo and jung hae-in! https://t.co/MuxdWHlnlJ

Appearing in her biggest role yet, she will appear alongside alongside D.P. star Jung Hae-in. The two leads in the series are said to have beautiful chemistry on-screen and fans have been buzzing about this on social feeds lately!

BLACKPINK shows support to Jisoo for her upcoming series

Shortly after the conference, BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie posted Instagram stories showcasing their love and support towards Jisoo.

Rose wrote:

"My unnie is pretty, 'Snowdrop', lets become a hit!"

Rose supporting Jisoo for her leading role in "Snowdrop"

Jennie, on the other hand, referred to Jisoo by her character, writing:

"Our young Ro. Looking forward, looking forward, looking foward (to the drama)!"

Jennie supporting Jisoo for her leading role in "Snowdrop"

In response, Jisoo also took to her own Instagram account and posted stories thanking both members for their constant love and support.

Plot behind the new K-Drama series "Snowdrop"

The hyped K-Drama series is set in 1987, during the democratic struggle, where South Korea was going through a rough phase in political history.

Jung Hae-in plays the role of a graduate student (Im Soo-ho) who is drenched in blood and is spotted by a female university student Jisoo (Eun Young-ro). She protects Im Soo-ho by hiding him in the girls hostel from the government, but there's a twist; Soo-ho is not who he appears to be.

The series then unravels the gradual romantic relationship that the two characters develop in the story.

The official release stated that the show will air on December 18, 2021, at 10:30 pm KST.

