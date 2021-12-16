BLACKPINK’s Lisa placed No. 17 in World’s Most Admired Top 20 by a British publication

Citing another incredible achievement of 2021, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been featured in the Top 20 of World’s Most Admired Women list by British research firm, YouGov. The only K-pop female idol to be featured on the list, this accomplishment is another gem added to the BLACKPINK member’s remarkable feats.

YouGov adds BLACKPINK’s Lisa to the ‘World’s Most Admired Women’ Top 20 list

BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper Lisa is one of the six new entries added to the World’s Most Admired list of women in 2021. YouGov is a British internet-based marketing and data analytics firm that operates in multiple parts of the world.

The firm releases an annual top 20 list of the World’s Most Admired individuals. For 2021, YouGov’s website states that they surveyed “more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories.” They also made their surveys transparent as they revealed their methodology. The firm surveyed countries that hold seven-tenths of the world’s population.

At No. 17 debuts beloved girl group BLACKPINK’s rapper, Lisa. The idol recently made a solo debut through her album LALISA which is infused with her hometown’s (Thai) culture and expression. Lisa received 1.7% votes from among the people surveyed, landing her in the top 20 list.

World's Most Admired 2021 (Image via YouGov website)

The Thai rapper has influenced millions of young and adult females alike. Her achievements - especially through her rapping skills in an industry dominated by males - shine bright.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s contribution to spreading Thai culture, along with attracting the global eye to it, has even been recognized by Thailand’s Prime Minister. She is among the few Thai K-pop idols who have made a global name for themselves.

Some of the many records Lisa’s LALISA broke are the fastest-selling album for a female in K-pop history, alongside the highest-first week of sales by a K-pop female soloist and the highest number of music video views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, alongside Lisa, American vice-president Kamala Harris (No. 11) and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No. 20) were newly added to the World’s Most Desired Women list.

It is worth noting that BLACKPINK's Lisa achieved a spot on the eminent list, which contained the likes of Michelle Obama (No. 01), Angelina Jolie (No. 02), Queen Elizabeth II (No. 03) Malala Yousafzai (No. 09), and Sudha Murty (No. 14).

In recent news, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed as COVID positive. The rapper's fans showered her with speedy recovery wishes on Twitter. With that being said, she was announced as fully recovered at the start of December. Lisa even released her first-ever collaboration with the famous cosmetics company, Mac.

